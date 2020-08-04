‘Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel With Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano in Development at Sony

Sony Pictures Television is developing a “Who’s the Boss?” revival with Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza set to reprise their roles, TheWrap has confirmed.

The original series, which ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1984 to 1992, starred Danza as former professional baseball player Tony Micelli who moves to Connecticut with his daughter Samantha (Milano) to work as a live-in housekeeper for a divorced advertising executive, played by Judith Light.

The new series will center on Milano’s character, who now lives in the home from the original series 30 years. Per Sony, the new series will “explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020.”

Original cast members Light and Danny Pintauro are said to be “supportive” of the new series and may appear. The project will be shopped to buyers along with the rights to the 196 original episodes.

The original run of “Who’s the Boss?” was a major success for ABC, averaging over 33 million live viewers per episode during its eight-season run. It received a total of 10 Emmy nominations and five Golden Globes nominations.

Danza and Milano will serve as executive producers on the revival alongside Norman Lear, who has recently had success with his revival of “One Day at a Time,” and Brent Miller of his company ACT III Productions. Dan Farah of Farah Films will also executive produce.

