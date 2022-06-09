‘American Rust’ Picked Up by Amazon Freevee for Season 2

Amazon Freevee has picked up the second season of “American Rust,” the Jeff Daniels and Maura Tierney-starring crime series that was previously canceled at Showtime earlier this year.

Based on Philipp Meyer’s acclaimed 2009 novel of the same name, the drama explores the fallout of the “tattered American Dream” in a rustic Pennsylvania town through the lens of the police chief Del Harris (Daniels, who also executive produces). When the son of the woman he loves, Grace Poe (Tierney), is accused of murder, he’s forced to decide how far he’s willing to go in order to protect him.

“I’m grateful to Amazon Freevee for giving us the chance to make Season Two of ‘American Rust,’” Daniels said in a statement. “Set inside a struggling American small town, our authentic, realistically told story is built for streaming. The movies they don’t make anymore are being made as series at places like Amazon Freevee. It’s where I want to be.”

In addition to Daniels, “American Rust” is also executive produced by Dan Futterman, Adam Rapp, Paul Martino, Michael De Luca, Elisa Ellis and Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker, which also globally distributes the series. Production on Season 2 is slated to begin later this year.

“‘American Rust’ is exactly the type of gritty and engaging storytelling Amazon Freevee audiences love, and we could not be more excited to bring this prestige series to our customers, free of charge,” Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at Amazon Freevee, added. “We can’t wait to dive in with Boat Rocker and Dan Futterman to continue the story that intrigued audiences during the first season, and to see the evolution of characters so expertly portrayed by Jeff and Maura in this next chapter.”

President of Scripted Division at Boat Rocker Studios Steve Lescroart said, “We’re delighted to work with the wonderful team at Amazon Freevee to bring ‘American Rust’ back for a second season. The source material for this series is incredibly rich, and when you add in the world-class talents of Dan Futterman, Jeff Daniels, Maura Tierney, Adam Rapp, and the entire cast and crew, Season Two is sure to enthrall viewers who enjoy premium content. We’re really pleased to have the opportunity to continue telling this story.”