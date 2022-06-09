Despite a ton of new streaming titles last month, nothing could touch “Ozark.” However, it was Hulu’s “Candy” that managed to catch a ton of attention in its release week — marking the streamer’s most successful original launch in nearly a year.

The final episodes of “Ozark” easily secured the No. 1 spot on Nielsen’s Top 10 list for the week of May 9-15. According to Nielsen, the drama series netted more than 1.7 billion minutes viewed, which was a nearly 50% decrease from the week prior but still almost a billion minutes ahead of “The Lincoln Lawyer” — the second series on the list.

“The Lincoln Lawyer,” also a Netflix series, debuted on May 13. In its first few days, it drew 884 million viewing minutes. The audience for the adaptation of Michael Connelly’s novel “The Brass Verdict” was over two-thirds 50 and older, per Nielsen.

Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie” was third in original streaming programs. Hulu’s “Candy” was fourth, which was particularly noteworthy as it became the streamer’s most successful original premiere since “The Handmaid’s Tale” had new episodes last year.

“Candy” amassed 577 million viewing minutes throughout the week. One episode of the show dropped each night on the streamer, in a rather unprecedented release strategy. The most viewed was Monday’s with 42 million minutes. The audience was 73% female and 36% 35-49, Nielsen reports.

Rebel Wilson’s movie “Senior Year” was third for streaming programs. Taking the fourth spot on the streaming programs list was Netflix’s “Cocomelon,” the children’s show, a hit on Netflix’s own streaming charts worldwide, while “Grace and Frankie” was fifth.

The list was rounded out by Hulu’s “Candy” (6th), “Criminal Minds” (7th), “NCIS” (8th), “Workin’ Moms” (9th) and “Our Father” (10th).

On the original programs list, “Workin’ Moms” came in fifth. Two more Netflix shows followed: “The Circle” and “Bridgerton” (in that order). Prime Video’s “Outer Range” landed the 8th spot, and Disney’s “Moon Knight” was next. Netflix rounded out the list with “Welcome to Eden” at No. 10.