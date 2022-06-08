Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Auditions Hit a High Note During Primetime Tuesday

by | June 8, 2022 @ 4:04 PM

The competition series was by far the most popular show of the night

Auditions continued on Episode 2 of “America’s Got Talent” Season 17, which was the most-watched and highest-rated show during primetime on Tuesday.

NBC’s competition series hit a high note with a 0.77 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 6.4 million total viewers — which is even higher than its season premiere last week (which had a 0.76 demo rating and 6.3 million total viewers).

Katie Campione

