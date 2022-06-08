The competition series was by far the most popular show of the night

NBC’s competition series hit a high note with a 0.77 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 6.4 million total viewers — which is even higher than its season premiere last week (which had a 0.76 demo rating and 6.3 million total viewers).

Auditions continued on Episode 2 of “America’s Got Talent” Season 17, which was the most-watched and highest-rated show during primetime on Tuesday.

It was a night of talent competitions on NBC, as “AGT” was followed up by the second episode of the network’s new show “Dancing With Myself” — which sees Shakira, Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy judge contestants participating in challenges based on viral dance trends.

Tuesday’s episode took a dip this week, down from a 0.42 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers in its premiere to a 0.39 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

Elsewhere in primetime, The CW aired the second episode of its “Nancy Drew” spinoff “Tom Swift.” The episode took home a 0.06 demo rating and 344,000 total viewers, which was about on par with its series premiere last week.

Here’s how primetime broke down among the major broadcast networks:

NBC was first in ratings with an average 0.64 rating in the key demo and in total viewers with an average of 5 million, according to official Nielsen numbers. At 10, "Dancing With Myself" took home a 0.39 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with an average 0.31 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 4 million. The network is still opting for reruns of its “FBI” franchise while it awaits its summer slate. “FBI” drew a 0.3 demo rating and 4.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Most Wanted” received a 0.34 demo rating and 4.2 million total viewers. “International” earned a 0.3 demo rating and 3.8 million total viewers at 10.

ABC was third in ratings with an average 0.3 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 2 million. “Holey Moley” scored a 0.37 demo rating and 2.4 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “The Chase” secured a 0.32 demo rating and 2.2 million total viewers. “Who Do You Believe?” rounded things out with a 0.22 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers at 10.

Fox was fourth in ratings with an average 0.17 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 890,000. A re-airing of “Crime Scene Kitchen” got a 0.18 demo rating and 906,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, a TMZ special titled “Johnny & Amber” had a 0.17 demo rating and 874,000 total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.11 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 529,000. “Superman & Lois” soared to a 0.15 demo rating and 714,000 total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Tom Swift” got a 0.06 demo rating and 344,000 total viewers.

Neither Fox nor The CW have primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.3 demo rating and in average total viewers with 1.2 million. “La Mexicana y El Guero” earned a 0.3 demo rating and 1.1 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Mi Fortuna Es Amarte” had a 0.4 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers. At 10, the premiere of “El Último Rey: El Hijo del Pueblo” received a 0.3 demo rating and 1 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 demo rating and in average total viewers with 947,000. “Casa de Famosos,” which began airing at 7 p.m., had a 0.4 demo rating and 1.2 million total viewers. “Amor Valiente,” which aired from 9 to 11, received a 0.2 demo rating and 830,000 total viewers.