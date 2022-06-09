‘Summer of Soul,’ Bo Burnham: Inside’ Win Peabody Awards

Questlove’s Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul,” Netflix’s Emmy-winning pandemic hit “Bo Burnham: Inside,” and Barry Jenkins’ Emmy-nominated Prime Video limited series “The Underground Railroad” were among the winners announced on Thursday by the Peabody Awards.

Elizabeth Ito’s animated Netflix series “City of Ghosts,” PBS’ documentary “Mayor” and HBO Max’s docuseries “Exterminate All the Brutes,” about the exploitative and genocidal aspects of European colonialism, were also among the winners.

The prestigious awards, which are organized by the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia, “honor the most powerful, enlightening, and invigorating stories in television, radio, and online media.”

Here is the full list of Thursday’s winners:

Arts

Summer of Soul: (…Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Hulu)

Children’s & Youth

City of Ghosts (Netflix)

Documentary

Exterminate All the Brutes (HBO/HBO Max)

Mayor (PBS)

Entertainment

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

News

Escaping Eritrea (PBS / GBH / FRONTLINE)

Podcast/Radio

Finn and the Bell (Rumble Strip)

Winners previously announced this week:



Documentary

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix)

Mr. SOUL! (PBS)

My Name is Pauli Murray (Amazon Prime Video)

Philly D.A. (PBS)

Entertainment

Dopesick (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

Sort Of (CBC, HBO Max)

News

“Politically Charged:” ABC15 Arizona’s reports on questionable police tactics used in 2020 protests (KNXV)

“Transnational:” Stories of trans communities around the world (VICE News Tonight)

“So They Know We Existed”: Palestinians Film War in Gaza (The New York Times)

“Day of Rage: How Trump Supporters Took the U.S. Capitol” (The New York Times)

“January 6th Reporting” (PBS NewsHour)

“The Moms of Magnolia Street” & “No Man’s Land: Fighting for Fatherhood in a Broken System” (NBC Bay Area)

Podcast/Radio

Throughline: “Afghanistan: The Center of the World” (NPR)