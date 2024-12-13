Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Putin for Not Getting an Inauguration Invite: ‘He Was Actually Going to a Better Party’ | Video

President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration is going to be the social event of the season. At least, that’s the world Jimmy Fallon posited on Thursday night as he joked about various leaders’ reactions to the upcoming swearing in ceremony.

The comedian introduced the segment by telling his studio audience that China’s President Xi Jinping has been invited to the event while Russia’s Vladimir Putin has not.

“The U.N. issued a statement saying if you invite one dictator, you have to invite the whole class,” Fallon said on “The Tonight Show.” “Putin said he didn’t care. He was actually going to a better party with his girlfriend who lives in Canada.”

Fallon strayed from his otherwise festive mood to throw in a few more political jokes to end the week. The NBC host began his opening monologue by noting that “Donald Trump is the first person to be Time’s Person of the Year and McDonald’s Employee of the Month.”

“History is being made,” he continued. “Trump said it was just as exciting as the birth of his child except he was present for the award.”

To celebrate being named Person of the Year, the president-elect rang the New York Stock Exchange’s opening bell earlier this week. “Out of habit, a staffer brought him a Diet Coke,” Fallon said.

Later in his monologue, the NBC star told his audience about the ongoing war between Chili’s and Applebee’s. The two restaurant chains are currently fighting over which one has a better meal deal: “This might be the only peace agreement Trump is qualified to negotiate.”