Tony Awards Up 39% in Viewership From Last Year’s Hybrid Show

by | June 13, 2022 @ 10:31 AM

The 75th annual show couldn’t quite bounce back to its pre-pandemic viewership

The 75th annual Tony Awards drew an audience of 3.86 million viewers on Sunday, which is up 39% from last year’s hybrid telecast.

The awards show was also streamed on Paramount+ and other CBS platforms, where viewership was up 30%, according to CBS. It marked the most-viewed livestream to date on digital platforms.

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Tony Awards 2022: The 9 Biggest Surprises and Snubs (Photos)
jennifer-hudson

Jennifer Hudson EGOTs With Tony Win for Producing ‘A Strange Loop’
tony-awards-winners-2022

2022 Tony Awards Full Winners List: ‘A Strange Loop’ Takes Best Musical, ‘Lehman Trilogy’ Best Play

How to Watch the 2022 Tony Awards: Start Time, Streaming Details and More
Tucker Carlson Fox News

Fox News Sees Slight Ratings Bump in Shows Aired During First Jan. 6 Hearing
jan. 6 hearing day 1

Jan. 6 Committee Hearing Draws 20 Million Viewers on First Primetime Night

Ratings: Boston Celtics Game 3 Win Over Golden State Warriors Scores Big in Primetime
music man broadway hugh jackman sutton foster

Tony Awards Performances to Include ‘Company,’ ‘Music Man’ and ‘Spring Awakening’
Jan 6. Hearings Colbert Adam Schiff

Rep. Adam Schiff Tells Stephen Colbert He’ll Learn ‘A Great Many Things’ From the Jan. 6 Hearings (Video)
tony predictions

Tony Awards Predictions 2022: Will ‘Six’ Block a ‘Strange Loop’ Sweep?

Ratings: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Auditions Hit a High Note During Primetime Tuesday