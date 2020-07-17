Tony Elliott, Founder of Time Out, Dies at 73

London’s first post-lockdown print issue of the magazine will be “a special issue dedicated to him,” says media company

| July 17, 2020 @ 10:13 AM
Tony Elliott

Getty Images

Tony Elliott, founder of Time Out, died Thursday at the age of 73.

In a post announcing the death, Time Out said he battled “a long illness.”

“Tony was a visionary publisher, a tireless champion of city culture and a staunch friend. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and colleagues. His life and his work inspired millions of people who did not have the good fortune to know him personally,” the company said in the statement.

Also Read: Chris Dickey, Noted Foreign Correspondent and Author, Dies at 68

London’s first post-lockdown print issue of the magazine will be “a special issue dedicated to him.” It will release on Aug. 11.

He launched Time Out in 1968 while studying at the University of Keele in England to help “people discover the exciting new urban cultures that had started up all over the capital” in London.

The brand spread to other cities and is now a global media group specializing in local things to do and see in various cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Hong Kong, Sydney, Barcelona and more.

Journalists remembered him in memorials posted online Friday.

Writer Kevin Aeh remembered the time Elliott visited the Chicago bureau of Time Out, writing, “He was always so cool and genuinely interested having face time with us section editors. Tony Elliott walked the walk.”

Frank Sennett, who also worked at Time Out Chicago, wrote, “Magazine pioneer and someone from whom I learned a lot over the years. And I always enjoyed his company as well. He will be missed.”

Rolling Stone’s David Fear also memorialized the Time Out founder: “During my 10 years at Time Out NY, Tony would come to my/@joshrothkopf‘s cubicles and go Gents, what should I see? He’d argue w/half of our suggestions, smile and go, Keep it up! He also had the single greatest collection of paisley shirts ever. RIP, sir.”

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
  • Waiting for the Barbarians Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • IRRESISTIBLE Daniel McFadden / Focus Features
  • My Spy Dave Bautista Amazon Studios
  • the one and only ivan disney thea sharrock Disney
  • The Secret Garden STXfilms
1 of 29

“Irresistible” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE