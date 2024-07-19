‘Too Hot to Handle’ Cast Guide | Photos

For those looking to escape the blazing summer heat, you better start blasting that A/C because “Too Hot to Handle” Season 6 is finally here.

In case you don’t already know, the steamy reality show “Too Hot to Handle” features 10 singles who get sent off to a tropical island. The goal is that these singles with self-proclaimed “commitment issues,” will build relationships, make connections and of course, work together for the $250,000 prize. The catch? Anytime someone engages in sexual activity of any kind, they will lose a chunk of money from the prize pool. In order to win the money, they all must follow the rules — but if history repeats itself, that may be easier said than done for this crew. Who’s keeping an eye on them? A robot named “LANA” keeps a close watch on the contestants 24/7, to ensure sure everyone stays in line.

Netflix is spicing things up this season, with new twists, challenges and prizes. Unlike previous seasons, this round of singles know exactly what they are getting themselves into. To keep things interesting, there will be a new co-host watching over the villa. “BAD LANA” will work beside (or possibly against) the OG “LANA” to temp the islanders into doing things that maybe they shouldn’t do.

The ten-episode season will release in three parts. Netflix will release the first four episodes of “Too Hot to Handle” on July 19. The next three will drop on July 26, and the remaining episodes will air on Aug. 2.

If you plan to tune in this season, keep reading to meet the contestants heading to the villa this summer.

Bri

Photo: Netflix

Bri (26, Model, Atlanta): “This American stunner wants to visit Lana’s retreat to test if she can “take dating seriously”, but is she ready for the hard work ahead? As a model and avid photographer, Bri is used to being in the centre of the action. However, Lana will need to unleash some intense workshops if Bri is to stand any chance at focussing on herself so someone has a chance of capturing her heart”

Gianna

Photo: Netflix

Gianna (21, College Student, Arkansas): “It may come as a surprise to some that Gianna spent a lot of her childhood on her grandma’s farm in Missouri milking cows. Now, the dancer is ready to twirl straight into the retreat, but she’s going to try and avoid a dance-off with Lana at all costs. Gianna is typically impulsive and gets bored of the chase quickly. However, when Lana forces Gianna to stay in one place at the retreat and confront feelings head on, how will this Arkansas dancing queen manage?”

Joao

Photo: Netflix

Joao (22, Artist, Brazil): “Rockstar Joao is used to living life in the fast lane. He has the same pink guitar as Machine Gun Kelly and much like his idol, he’s definitely entertained a few emo girls! This Brazilian beau is good at being in tune with his emotions, but he’s going to have to start taking notes if he’s serious about changing his ways! He can read music and women very well, but with Lana’s help, will Joao stop playing around and turn over a new leaf?”

Katherine

Photo: Netflix

Katherine (28, Model, Los Angeles): “Katherine is swapping the playground of LA for Lana’s retreat but she won’t get away with treating it like her usual stomping ground! As the outspoken one in her friendship group, she’s used to being the loudest and fiercest person in the room, but will Lana be able to help Katherine shed this tough exterior? Is Katherine going to become an angel after Lana gets to work or will she be running for the Hollywood Hills?”

Charlie

Photo: Netflix

Charlie (21, Model, Kent): “This saxophonist is bringing saxy back! With brains and brawn on his side, Charlie is definitely most people’s cup of tea. He was Head Boy at his high school so Lana may be fooled into thinking she has found someone who wants to follow her rules. Will Charlie be her star pupil or has the retreat got a new class clown?”

Chris

Photo: Netflix

Chris (24, Model, Manchester): “Chris is up for the challenge of seeing which matters more to him: money or love (or shall we say lust)! He values both and thinks he’s ready to take on Lana. This model has travelled all over the world, but has never stayed in one place for long enough to establish a meaningful connection. Outside of the retreat, he’s used to playing chess and playing with girls hearts, but can Lana help find this Nigerian King his Queen?”

Kylisha

Photo: Netflix

Kylisha (24, Entrepreneur, Toronto): “Kylisha hasn’t settled down before, but is the retreat about to work some magic and break this spell? As a lover of travelling, Kylisha has been known to ‘catch flights and not feelings’ and jet off on holiday instead of confronting her problems with guys. But this summer she’s jetting into Lana’s domain.”

Demari

Photo: Netflix

Demari (27, Stockbroker, Indiana): “Demari has always strived to do his best at whatever task he’s set his mind to. He’s a stockbroker by day, and a model by night and is used to being surrounded by hoards of hotties. Lana is going to need to suss out what matters most to Demari, being the best rule breaker, best retreat accountant or being the best version of himself. Lana, brace for impact, six pack with brains incoming!”

Lucy

Photo: Netflix

Lucy (28, VIP Hostess, London): “Nightclub hostess Lucy is ready to make her mark as a VIP in Lana’s retreat. Beautiful? Tick. Bubbly? Tick. Boy-wild? Tick! I hope someone’s warned Lana that no amount of money is going to stop Lucy from breaking rules and having fun. Having worked in bars from London to Mykonos, Lucy is no stranger to being around other hotties so our talking cone is going to need to keep her eyes and ears peeled!”

Jordan

Photo: Netflix

Jordan (21, Actor/Model, California): “Since surfer Jordan had a glow up, he hasn’t slowed down so let’s hope Lana is ready! Being direct and flashing his Oscar-worthy smile has worked well in the past so the girls are likely to find him hard to resist. Will this golden-haired boy be tempted to show Lana that blondes really do have more fun or will he be waving goodbye to falling hard and fast for the wrong reasons?”

Watch the official trailer for “Too Hot to Handle” season six below:

Previous seasons of “Too Hot to Handle” are available to stream on Netflix