Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter attends The 15th Annual CNN Heroes: All-Star Tribute at American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 12, 2021 in New York City. (Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

TV’s ‘Wonder Woman’ Star Lynda Carter Tops Most Popular Actresses Over 70 List | Charts

by | June 19, 2023 @ 3:13 PM

Morgan Fairchild and Cassandra Peterson a.k.a. Elvira round out the top three

In our previous article, we spotlighted male actors over 70 who continue to captivate young audiences. This time around, we’re shifting focus to their female counterparts who are 70 years and above.

Several actresses who have crossed the septuagenarian threshold have garnered exceptional demand within the first five months of 2023, a feat achieved by less than 0.04% of talent in the American market. Topping this list is the most popular TV Wonder Woman and Miss World USA 1972, Lynda Carter. The surge in popularity of the “Wonder Woman” franchise’s recent renditions has also played a crucial role in renewing interest in her.

