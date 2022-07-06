“Top Chef” contestant and restauranteur Justin Sutherland was hospitalized following a boating accident that took place over 4th of July weekend. He sustained serious injuries to his jaw — which is currently wired shut — and suffered several broken bones and lacerations in his left arm and head.

A statement on Sutherland’s social media yesterday announced the news of the accident, saying that the soon-to-be host and producer of “Taste the Culture with Justin Sutherland” was “recovering and in good spirits.”

“At this time his family asks for privacy, but please send him positive thoughts and prayers,” the post continued. “He will be off the radar for a little bit while he makes a full recovery, but any updates will be shared on his social media @chefjustinsutherland.”

In a recent update, a link was shared to a GoFundMe organized by his family and representative Beth Gillies, with the aim of raising $500,000 for hospital bills. The fundraising campaign also details the extent of the injuries and how it occurred, adding that while the “Fast Foodies” star will be “fine,” he is also undergoing a long journey toward recovery. At the time of publication, it has raised nearly $92,000.

A Minnesota native, Sutherland was out on July 3 boating with his friends. He was wearing a captain hat at the time, which flew off his head in the wind. As he tried to grasp at it, the boat hit a wave and he was knocked off. He fell into the water near the motor, where the propeller hit his head and left arm, resulting in broken bones and many lacerations that will be treated through numerous surgeries. While there appears to be no nerve damage to his arm, a vital instrument given his profession, his jaw is “severely broken, but doctors are optimistic that with several more surgeries he will be grinning in no time.”

“The great news is, he is going to be fine,” the post continued. “With some time, he will possibly be better than fine. He is adding more character to the face we know and love, and the most important news, his beard is intact.”

The GoFundMe also details that there are “many more” surgeries to come, in addition to those already performed. At the time of the accident, Sutherland was not insured.

“This is where we step in and step up, as many of you have been asking what can be done to help,” the statement concludes. “Money raised from this site will go to his medical bills, and his expenses while he is unable to work. The road to recovery is going to take some time, but you know, Justin loves a good journey. It is going to take a supreme effort, but this is a man who does not stop.”

If donations exceed his medical bills, the family said it will disburse the funds to the “many charities and causes near and dear to their hearts.”

In addition to his TV appearances, Sutherland operates several award-winning restaurants, including Handsome Hog, Obachan Noodles and Chicken, Chickpea Hummus Bar, The Gnome, Woodfire Cantina, and Gray Duck Tavern. He is also dedicated to philanthropy and is the co-owner of Hybrid Nation, a socially-conscious streetwear and lifestyle brand, as well as the co-founder for North Stands, an organization that supports hospitality workers. He was the 2019 Outstanding Chef recipient at the Charlie Awards, which celebrates exceptional contributions to the food and beverage industries in the Twin Cities’ area. Sutherland is due to release his new cookbook, “Northern Soul,” on Aug. 30.

Following the news of Sutherland’s accident, Bravo (which airs “Top Chef”) took to social media to offer support and love to the former competitor. Celebrity chefs like Andrew Zimmern have also donated in support.

A press conference — featuring chef Brian Ingram, who will read a statement on behalf of the Sutherlands — will be hosted tomorrow at the Hope Breakfast Bar in St. Paul at 10 a.m. CT, to be live-streamed on social media.