‘The View’ Bahamas Vacation Leads to Most-Watched Show In 3 Months

“The View” has strengthened its grip on TV’s top daytime spot this broadcast season with a run of strong ratings.

For the week of June 20, the most recent week including syndication, “The View” ranked first in households with a 1.6 rating and in total viewers with 2.201 million among all network and syndicated talks shows and news programs, according to live + same day data from Nielsen.

These numbers bested rivals such as “Live With Kelly and Ryan” (1.4 rating and 1.946 million viewers), “Dr. Phil” (1.3 rating and 1.922 million viewers), NBC’s “Today Third Hour” (1.3 rating and 1.841 million viewers) and CBS’ “The Talk” (1.0 rating and 1.458 million viewers). This season to date, “The View” is tied with “Dr. Phil” in households and ranks first in total viewers among all network and syndicated daytime talk shows and news programs.

“Season 25 has been an exciting one as we celebrate this historic accomplishment and the legacy that Barbara Walters created,” Brian Teta, executive producer, said in a statement to TheWrap. “I feel like there has never been a more important time for this show and our audience wants to hear from the women at the table as they respond to these historic events in real time. Our loyal viewers have watched as we search for a new conservative voice and let us know that they enjoy different point of views while having respectful but spirited debates.”

On Monday, June 27, “The View” from the Bahamas put the exclamation point on its recent stretch of success by posting its most-watched telecast (2.539 million viewers) in 12 weeks. That full week, the series again ranked first in households with a 1.5 rating and total viewers with 2.283 million.

Again, this bested competition such as “Today Third Hour” (1.3 rating and 1.896 million viewers), “Today with Hoda & Jenna” (0.9 rating and 1.352 million viewers) and “The Talk” (1.0 rating and 1.399 million viewers).

“The View” averaged 292,000 viewers among women 25-54 and 209,000 among women 18-49 during the week of June 27, marking rises of 14% and 1%, respectively.

“We continue to have important conversations at the table but have also been able to bring back a lot of the fun this season with our Flashback Fridays, anniversary celebrations and viewer surprises – capping it off with an epic Bahamas week,” Teta said.

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin serve as hosts of “The View,” with the series looking for a replacement for Meghan McCain.