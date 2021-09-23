(From top left clockwise): Cris Lacy, Phil Thornton, Michelle An, Pato Spagnoletto, Rachel Ghiazza, Stephen Bruno and Kai Henry

Top Execs from FaZe Clan, Interscope, MGM, Discovery+ Join TheGrill 2021

by | September 23, 2021 @ 9:30 AM

Industry leaders from RCA, Audible and Warner Music will also join WrapPRO’s annual business conference Sept. 29-30

Top executives from FaZe Clan, Interscope, Discovery+, MGM, RCA, Audible and Warner Music will come together to discuss disruption within the film, technology, music and gaming industries at TheGrill 2021, WrapPRO’s annual business conference, Sept. 29-30. 

FaZe Clan chief strategy officer Kai Henry and Audible head of U.S. content Rachel Ghiazza will join Loeb & Loeb partner Anne Kennedy McGuire for a discussion titled “Media Disrupted: How Tech is Driving New Platforms & Services,” moderated by Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber. With no limit on the kinds of stories that can be told, traditional media companies are facing new challenges as they navigate new business models and technology transitions. How will this next wave of innovation redefine the future of the industry?

Become a member to read more.

Emily Vogel

Emily Vogel is the director of programming at TheWrap. When she isn’t organizing TheWrap's line-up of events, she’s hosting the “UnWrapped” podcast, conducting interviews with the women of Hollywood, writing articles for the WrapWomen blog and curating the brand’s biweekly newsletter. Check-out the links below for more details • Sign up for newsletter at WrapWomen.com • emily.vogel@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

activision blizzard bobby kotick

Blizzard Entertainment Chief Legal Officer Quits as Activision Battles Misconduct and Discrimination Claims
elodie games

Elodie Games Raises $32.5 Million in New Funding From Andreessen Horowitz, Galaxy Interactive
movie streaming deals wild west

Inside Film Talent Deals in the Streaming Era: ‘It’s the Wild, Wild West’
No Time to Die James Bond

How ‘No Time to Die’ Can Still Be a Big Win for Movie Theaters – If Not for MGM

Stacey Sher, Van Toffler, BRON Co-Founder Brenda Gilbert Join Producers Roundtable at TheGrill 2021

‘The Next Ted Lasso': After Year in Pandemic, Hollywood Dumps Edgy for ‘Uplifting’ Projects
marc shaiman

Why Composer Marc Shaiman’s Surprise Emmy Nomination Made Him Feel ‘Like Sally Field’
joel edgerton colin farrell

Thai Cave Rescue Story ‘Thirteen Lives’ Leads MGM Slate Presentation
jeopardy mike richards

What Is a Fiasco? How Sony Botched Alex Trebek’s ‘Jeopardy!’ Succession
Mike Richards

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Cheer Host Mike Richards’ Ouster: ‘Not a Good Idea in the First Place for $1200’
Hotel Transylvania Transformania

Amazon, Sony Near $100 Million Deal for ‘Hotel Transylvania 4’ to Skip Theaters, Debut on Prime Video