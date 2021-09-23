Top Execs from FaZe Clan, Interscope, MGM, Discovery+ Join TheGrill 2021

Industry leaders from RCA, Audible and Warner Music will also join WrapPRO’s annual business conference Sept. 29-30

FaZe Clan chief strategy officer Kai Henry and Audible head of U.S. content Rachel Ghiazza will join Loeb & Loeb partner Anne Kennedy McGuire for a discussion titled “Media Disrupted: How Tech is Driving New Platforms & Services,” moderated by Gerber Kawasaki CEO Ross Gerber . With no limit on the kinds of stories that can be told, traditional media companies are facing new challenges as they navigate new business models and technology transitions. How will this next wave of innovation redefine the future of the industry?

Top executives from FaZe Clan, Interscope, Discovery+, MGM, RCA, Audible and Warner Music will come together to discuss disruption within the film, technology, music and gaming industries at TheGrill 2021, WrapPRO’s annual business conference, Sept. 29-30.

Interscope Records EVP and head of visual content Michelle An, RCA Inspiration SVP Phil Thornton, Warner Music Nashville EVP of A&R Cris Lacy, RIAA COO Michele Ballantyne and pop country singer/songwriter Jessie James Decker discuss “Record Labels Today: Powering The Modern Music Business” presented by RIAA. Moderated by People magazine’s editor-at-large Janine Rubenstein, these leading industry voices will debate the value of a label in a TikTok era, where everyone is able to make and share their own music. Decker will also perform during the event.

Discovery+ CMO Pato Spagnoletto, The Roku Channel’s director of content acquisition Jennifer Vaux and Filmrise CEO Danny Fisher will join Paul Presburger, CEO of Pantaya, a premier destination for Spanish-language movies and series for the panel “Streaming Platforms: What’s Next for Content Distribution in a Fragmented World” presented by Pantaya. With audiences accessing content whenever and wherever they want, companies are facing increasingly competitive and uncertain markets. How are top streaming platforms reaching new audiences, engaging existing customers and producing content?

For “Monetizing Innovation: Science + Creativity in Marketing,” presented by Known, MGM chief marketing officer Stephen Bruno, Sony EVP of worldwide digital marketing Elias Plishner and Known CEO Kern Schireson will discuss how they are using data to help studios market their content to the right audiences, along with the challenges and opportunities they come across in the process.

The executives join a stellar line-up of industry luminaries at this prestigious event including Netflix global film head Scott Stuber; Hello Sunshine dealmakers Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs; Wasserman CEO Casey Wasserman; Xbox head Phil Spencer; LA Times executive editor Kevin Merida; Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick; “Mrs. America” producer Stacey Sher; “Black-Ish” executive producer E. Brian Dobbins; BRON Media Corp. co-founder Brenda Gilbert; AGBO co-founder Mike Larocca; Gunpowder & Sky CEO Van Toffler; “The L Word: Generation Q” showrunner Marja-Lewis Ryan; actress and trans rights activist Carmen Carrera; “Holidate” producer Mary Viola, SAG-AFTRA executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland; Laugh Out Loud CEO Jeff Clanagan; Partner in Eagle Equity Partners Jeff Sagansky; Presiding Partner of Cravath, Swaine & Moore Faiza Saeed; “Spin” director Manjari Makijany; WarnerMedia SVP of equity and inclusion Samata Narra; Hidden Empire Film Group CEO Deon Taylor and Black Monarch Entertainment CEO Olivia Charmaine Morris.

About TheGrill:

For over a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led the conversation on the convergence between entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges and opportunities facing content in the digital age. Tailored to C-Suite and high-level attendees, TheGrill presented by WrapPRO, delivers a unique series of curated discussions, industry panels and virtual networking activations that explore the ever-changing media landscape.

This two-day event will be live-streamed September 29-30 and will be available exclusively on-demand via WrapPRO, a member community for professionals in entertainment, media and technology. Click here to become a WrapPRO member for access to TheGrill as well as exclusive entertainment coverage, insights and invites to virtual events/screenings throughout the year.

Event sponsors include Gerber Kawasaki, Known, City National Bank, Loeb & Loeb, Take-Two Interactive, RIAA, Sony, WarnerMedia, Audible, Pantaya, IMAX and Lionsgate.