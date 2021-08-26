Producers and Showrunners of ‘Black-Ish,’ ‘Hacks’ and ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Join TheGrill 2021

Leading Hollywood storytellers will debate representation in Hollywood at WrapPRO’s annual business conference Sept. 29-30

The roundtable, “Amplifying Diverse Voices in Hollywood,” will air the progress and challenges in driving diversity across production in the entertainment industry. For the past several years Hollywood has stepped up to identify inclusion as a value and a priority to combat the effects of systemic racism. But how are key players implementing those desires for change?

Leading Hollywood storytellers including producer E. Brian Dobbins (“Black-Ish”), showrunners Lucia Aniello (“Hacks”) and Marja-Lewis Ryan (“The L Word: Generation Q”), actress and Trans rights activist Carmen Carrera (“Habla Now”), WarnerMedia SVP of equity and inclusion for content strategy Samata Narra , director Manjari Makijany (“Spin”) and Hidden Empire Film Group CEO Deon Taylor will debate the state of representation in Hollywood at TheGrill 2021.

These creative leaders on the front lines of driving such change join a stellar line-up of industry dealmakers who will be speaking at this prestigious event including Netflix global film head Scott Stuber; Hello Sunshine dealmakers Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs; Jeff Sagansky, Partner in Eagle Equity Partners and Faiza Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore.

For over a decade, TheWrap's Grill event series has led the conversation on the convergence between entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges and opportunities facing content in the digital age.

This two-day event will be live-streamed September 29-30

E. Brian Dobbins is a talent/literary manager at Artists First, where he serves as co-president. With a roster that includes Kenya Barris, Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ross, Tracy Oliver, Niecy Nash and Jon M. Chu, Dobbins has expanded his career to also include producing content. Dobbins is currently the executive producer of “Black-Ish,” “Mixed-Ish” and “Grown-Ish.” In addition, Dobbins is executive producing the upcoming “Cheaper by The Dozen” remake alongside Barris, which is currently in production.

For over nine years, “Hacks” showrunner Lucia Aniello has focused on writing, directing, producing, and acting in comedy projects that bring authentic female experiences to the forefront. Her additional credits include “Broad City,” “Time Traveling Bong,” “Nora from Queens” “Baby-Sitters Club” and more.

Marja-Lewis Ryan is the showrunner, executive producer, and director of Showtime’s “The L Word: Generation Q,” which premiered its second season on August 8. Praised for its vibrant depiction of the contemporary LGBTQ+ scene across Los Angeles, the success of the first season led to Ryan signing an overall deal with Showtime to continue developing projects exclusively for the network.

Carmen Carrera is a model, actress, television personality, Latinx transgender icon and activist who is best recognized for her monumental work as a an outspoken trailblazer in the Latinx and trans communities. Last year, Carrera starred in HBO’s documentary “Habla Now,” featuring testimonials from U.S. Latinos about the issues they are facing today. Her most recent projects include her lead role playing ‘Vergara’ in a stand-alone short “Period” alongside Stephanie Beatriz and YaYa Gosselin, and Netflix’s “Visions of Us” documentary.

Samata Narra is the senior vice president, equity and inclusion, content strategy, WarnerMedia. She is responsible for building innovative tools and creative solutions to help facilitate the advancement of diversity in our storytelling globally. Prior to joining the company in April of last year, she was senior vice President of Comedy Development and Current Programming for FOX.

Writer, director and producer Manjari Makijany’s debut feature “Skater Girl” is a Netflix original coming of age sports-drama and India’s first skateboarding feature. Her second feature, “Spin” is Disney’s first film with an Indian-American lead. The live-action narrative follows ‘Rhea,’ an Indian American teen whose journey of self-discovery empowers her to find her true passion of creating music infused with her South Asian culture.

Deon Taylor is the co-founder and co-CEO of Hidden Empire Film Group. Most recently Taylor directed, wrote and produced “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2,” starring Snoop Dogg and Danny Trejo, which opened in theaters June 11 as the #1 comedy in America and held the top-10 box office for 3 weeks straight. His additional upcoming projects include Lionsgate’s “Free Agents” and MGM’s “Blackula.”

