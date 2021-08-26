(From top left clockwise): Deon Taylor, Samata Narra, E. Brian Dobbins, Lucia Aniello, Manjari Makijany, Marja-Lewis Ryan and Carmen Carrera

Producers and Showrunners of ‘Black-Ish,’ ‘Hacks’ and ‘The L Word: Generation Q’ Join TheGrill 2021

by | August 26, 2021 @ 9:30 AM

Leading Hollywood storytellers will debate representation in Hollywood at WrapPRO’s annual business conference Sept. 29-30

Leading Hollywood storytellers including producer E. Brian Dobbins (“Black-Ish”), showrunners Lucia Aniello (“Hacks”) and Marja-Lewis Ryan (“The L Word: Generation Q”), actress and Trans rights activist Carmen Carrera (“Habla Now”), WarnerMedia SVP of equity and inclusion for content strategy Samata Narra, director Manjari Makijany (“Spin”) and Hidden Empire Film Group CEO Deon Taylor will debate the state of representation in Hollywood at TheGrill 2021. 

The roundtable, “Amplifying Diverse Voices in Hollywood,” will air the progress and challenges in driving diversity across production in the entertainment industry. For the past several years Hollywood has stepped up to identify inclusion as a value and a priority to combat the effects of systemic racism. But how are key players implementing those desires for change?

