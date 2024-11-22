Toys ‘R’ Us Competition Series in the Works at Fox Alternative Entertainment

Toys “R” Us is teaming up with Fox Alternative Entertainment to develop a new competition series.

“Toys“R”Us Family Faceoff” (working title) is described as a “high energy family competition series set in a larger-than-life toy store that’s ever-changing, unpredictable and packed with exciting and adventurous challenges inspired by the most popular toy brands in the world.” It comes from the retailer’s Toys R Us Studios and Known Originals.

“’Toys”R”Us Family Faceoff’ represents an evolution of the family-friendly competition genre, appealing to fans who love the iconic toys and games we all grew up with … and some new ones, as well,” Fox Entertainment Studios unscripted head Allison Wallach said in a statement. “Add to that Toys“R”Us at the center of it all, with larger-than-life challenges that integrate the world’s most favorite toys and games, it will be an hour of fun for the whole family.”

The series is executive produced by Toys“R”Us global chief marketing officer and studios president Kim Miller Olko with Known’s president Brad Roth and Ross Martin.

“Play is essential for everyone, no matter their age. It brings joy, fosters connection and is simply fun! That’s why Toys”R”Us holds a special place in our hearts,” Miller Olko said in a statement. “This show will capture that magic, offering a nostalgic nod while being fresh, dynamic and full of surprises.”

“The name Toys”R”Us carries a deep cultural meaning and can inspire breakthrough storytelling for audiences of all ages,” Roth added. “We’re thrilled to partner with Toys”R”Us Studios and Fox Entertainment Studios as together we create the future of brand-inspired entertainment, a remarkable example of how brands can partner with Hollywood in new and exciting ways.”

Toys “R” Us is the latest toy brand looking to break into Hollywood, following Mattel and Hasbro. The project comes after the studios division used OpenAI’s Sora tool to create an ad that went viral earlier this year.

The toy company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and would shutter all of its stores in the U.S. by 2021. However, it re-emerged after being acquired by WHP Global later that year, opening various flagship stores since.

“Toys”R”Us Family Faceoff” will cast thrill-seeking families who love to have fun, play and compete together. Further details on the show, production and casting will be shared at a later date. UTA negotiated the deal on behalf of Toys“R”Us Studios and Known Originals.