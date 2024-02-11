Justin Hartley is introducing a survivalist lifestyle in his new CBS series “Tracker.”
In “Tracker,” which premieres on Super Bowl Sunday, Hartley plays Colter Shaw, a lone wolf who utilizes his expert tracking skills to rescue missing loved ones, picking up rewards as he solves all manners of mysteries for law enforcement and private citizens alike.
Colter’s lifestyle is made possible by a slew of handlers, tech geniuses and legal experts who safeguard him from any trouble. As he makes his way across the country seeking new tasks and prizes, he comes face-t0-face with some shady figures from his past.
See our full “Tracker” cast and character guide below.
Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw
Justin Hartley stars as master survivalist Colter Shaw, who travels across the country seeking rescue missions valued at high costs. When faced with fatal situations, Colter assures himself and others to remain calm to increase their chances of survival — a lesson he learned from his father, whose fate brings up complicated feelings for Colter.
Hartley is best known for his role as Kevin in NBC’s “This Is Us,” and has also been featured in “The Noel Diary,” “Revenge” and “The Young and the Restless.”
Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin
Robin Weigert plays Teddi Bruin, one of Colter’s handlers who finds promising rescue and reward missions online and shares them with him. While the business comes first, Teddi and Teddi’s wife, Velma, find themselves looking out for Colter when he puts himself in precarious situations.
You might recognize Weigert from “Sons of Anarchy,” “Big Little Lies,” “Deadwood,” “The Sessions,” “Synecdoche New York,” “Pawn Sacrifice” or “Concussion.”
Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin
Abby McEnany plays Velma Bruin, Teddi’s wife who also assists in strategizing Colter’s next move — that is, when she’s not preoccupied with adopting a new pet.
McEnany recently appeared in “And Just Like That…” and is also known for Showtime series “Work in Progress,” which started off as a one-woman show.
Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene
Fiona Rene plays Reenie Greene, a firecracker lawyer who finds herself bailing out Colter from his various shenanigans. Reenie and Colter clearly have a lingering romantic history, which hasn’t translated to the best current day relationship between them.
In addition to appearing in CBS procedurals “Fire Country,” “NCIS: Hawai’i” and “S.W.A.T.” Rene’s TV credits include “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and “With Love.”
Eric Graise as Bobby Exley
Eric Graise plays Bobby Exley, a tech genius with a longstanding business relationship with Colter. When Colter is in a pinch, Bobby is his go-to for intel, even if it might cost him.
You might recognize Graise from the “Queer as Folk” reboot, “Locke & Key,” “Teenage Bounty Hunters” or “Black Mafia Family.”
Wendy Crewson as Mary Dove Shaw
Wendy Crewson plays Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s mother, who plays a role in Colter’s traumatic adolescence.
Crewson has also appeared in “The Santa Clause” franchise, “24,” “Air Force One” and “When Hope Calls.”
Leave a Reply