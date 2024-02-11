Justin Hartley is introducing a survivalist lifestyle in his new CBS series “Tracker.”

In “Tracker,” which premieres on Super Bowl Sunday, Hartley plays Colter Shaw, a lone wolf who utilizes his expert tracking skills to rescue missing loved ones, picking up rewards as he solves all manners of mysteries for law enforcement and private citizens alike.

Colter’s lifestyle is made possible by a slew of handlers, tech geniuses and legal experts who safeguard him from any trouble. As he makes his way across the country seeking new tasks and prizes, he comes face-t0-face with some shady figures from his past.

See our full “Tracker” cast and character guide below.