‘Tracker’ Takes No. 1 on Linear TV Chart for a 2nd Week — A Rare Feat for Scripted Series

For seven consecutive weeks, Max/HBO’s “The Penguin” has ruled the streaming chart, much in the way its titular character hopes to reign over the crime underworld of Gotham City. No one and nothing, ranging from diplomats to lawyers, from Halloween horrors to Martha Stewart, could unseat the show this week on Samba TV’s Weekly Wrap Report.

With one more episode to go, it’s highly likely “The Penguin” will make it a clean eight-week sweep atop the chart – and possibly extend its tenure beyond new episodes, as we saw with “House of the Dragon” over the summer.

Let’s look at the challengers who may hope to hold the crown once “The Penguin’s” season ends.