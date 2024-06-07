Tracy Morgan has officially forgiven the driver who was involved in his nearly-fatal crash 10 years ago.

The “30 Rock” actor and comedian opened up about how he’s put aside any lingering feelings of resentment in a new interview out Friday.

“Today is 10 years since our fateful accident, and I want to say to everyone who was in the van with me that night, I love you and we miss you, Uncle Jimmy Mac and God bless your family,” Morgan told People. “And to the driver that night and his family, me and my comrades forgive you.”

On June 7, 2014, a Walmart truck crashed into the limousine Morgan was in on the New Jersey turnpike from behind. The incident landed the actor in a two-week-long coma and in a wheelchair for five months. Morgan underwent rehabilitation at JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute and was released a month after the crash that July. The comedian had to relearn how to walk and talk.

Since then, Morgan has turned the moment into material for his stand-up comedy shows. While performing at the Wilbur Theater in Boston for his 2023 “Tracy Morgan: Takin’ It Too Far” set, the “Saturday Night Live” alum threw a comedic jab at Walmart and joked about the amount the grocery store chain paid him.

“Walmart took care of me. Walmart gave me a grip. They gave me so much money I could roll my eyes at white people,” Morgan said. “I mean, I made those motherf–s change they whole fleet of trucks. The outside mirror says, ‘N–s may appear closer than seems.’”

However, Morgan has also reflected on the losses from that night, as his close friend Jimmy McNair was one of the victims.

​​”There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss my friend Jimmy Mac, who sadly lost his life that night. I love you Jimmy. I thank GOD for my family,” he wrote in 2019.