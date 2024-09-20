‘Transformers One’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices Who?

The latest film in the “Transformers” franchise – “Transformers One” – is finally in theaters, and this time it’s animated. The new film from director Josh Cooley serves as a prequel to the entire universe and chronicles the early days of Optimus and Megatron’s friendship. Here the official logline:

“The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.”

For this prequel, the voice cast is entirely different from the live-action films and boasts some pretty big A-listers. Here’s our complete “Transformers One” cast and character guide.