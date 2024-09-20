‘Transformers One’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Voices Who?

The latest film in the “Transformers” franchise – “Transformers One” – is finally in theaters, and this time it’s animated. The new film from director Josh Cooley serves as a prequel to the entire universe and chronicles the early days of Optimus and Megatron’s friendship. Here the official logline:
“The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, better known as sworn enemies, but once were friends bonded like brothers who changed the fate of Cybertron forever.”
For this prequel, the voice cast is entirely different from the live-action films and boasts some pretty big A-listers. Here’s our complete “Transformers One” cast and character guide.
Chris Hemsworth as Orion Pax
Chris Hemsworth plays Orion Pax in “Transformers One,” who eventually becomes Optimus Prime.
Hemsworth is most known for playing Thor in a number of Marvel projects including “Thor,” “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Avengers: Endgame.” He’s also recently starred in “Mad Max: Furiosa” and “Extraction.”
Brian Tyree Henry as D-16
Brian Tyree Henry voices D-16 in “Transformers One,” the character who will become the villainous Megatron.
Henry’s big break was playing Paper Boi in “Atlanta” on FX. He also voices Jefferson Davis in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and played Lemon in “Bullet Train.”
Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1
Scarlett Johansson plays Elita-1 in “Transformers One.”
Johansson is also well-known for her time in the MCU playing Black Widow. She’s appeared in various Avengers films and had her own outing in 2021. She’s also starred in “Her,” “Lost in Translation,” and “Marriage Story.”
Keegan-Michael Key as B-127
Keegan-Michael Key voices B-127 in “Transformers One,” the character who eventually becomes Bumblebee. But before he loses his ability to speak, he’s a motormouth.
Key made his name on the sketch comedy series “Key and Peele.” More recently he voiced Toad in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and starred in “Wonka,” “Keanu,” and “Schmigadoon!”
Steve Buscemi as Starscream
Steve Buscemi voices Starscream in “Transformers One.”
Buscemi has a long list of credits of credits that include “Fargo,” “Reservoir Dogs,” and “Monsters Inc.” He also starred as Nucky Thompson in HBO series “Boardwalk Empire.”
Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion
Laurence Fishburne voices Alpha Trion in “Transformers One,” an ancient sage.
Fishburne is most known for playing Morpheus in “The Matrix.” He’s also appeared in “Contagion,” “Mystic River,” and as Jack Crawford for three seasons in “Hannibal.”
Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime
Jon Hamm voices Sentinel Prime, the head of Cybertron.
Hamm is most known for playing Don Draper in “Mad Men.” He’s also recently starred in Season 4 of “Fargo,” and appeared in “The Town,” “The Morning Show,” and “Tag.”
