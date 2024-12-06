Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross to Score Luca Guadagnino’s ‘After the Hunt’ | Exclusive

Director Luca Guadagnino and composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are teaming up again, this time on the filmmaker’s upcoming Julia Roberts-led drama “After the Hunt.”

While discussing their excellent score for Guadagnino’s “Challengers” (they also scored “Queer” for the filmmaker, which is in limited release now), Reznor said, “We have worked on his next film ‘After the Hunt’ and we’re talking about working on what’s past that.”

For the record, “what’s past that” is his new adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’ blood-splattered “American Psycho.” Of that possibility, Ross coyly added, “That sounds like that’d be fun.”

Regarding their partnership with Guadagnino, Reznor told TheWrap, “It feels like family. He’s become a friend. Our feelings would be hurt if we didn’t get a call. You know, it’s that kind of thing.”

The pair’s score for “Challengers” has been nominated for a Grammy for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media and has also earned two Hollywood Music in Media Awards nominations, for original score and original song (for “Compress/Repress,” which features lyrics co-written by Guadagnino).

Before “Challengers,” Reznor and Ross worked on Guadagnino’s haunting cannibal drama “Bones and All.” Their score for his latest film “Queer” drops on streaming platforms later Thursday night; it’s some of the most beautiful music they’ve ever composed, but also includes one certified turn-up-the-volume banger (“Place of Failure”).

“After the Hunt,” which also stars Ayo Edebiri, Andrew Garfield, Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloë Sevigny, is due out next year from Amazon MGM Studios.

Other upcoming scores from Reznor and Ross include Scott Derrickson’s sci-fi action movie “The Gorge” (for Apple) and Disney’s “Tron: Ares,” which is due out in October 2025.