Trevor Noah to Return as Host of the Grammys

Trevor Noah is set to return as host of the Grammys.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd Grammy Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” Mason Jr. said in a statement on Wednesday. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the Grammys stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”



“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s Grammys, and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year,” George Cheeks, president and CEO of CBS and the chief Content officer of News & Sports at Paramount+, added.

It’ll technically be the first Grammy Awards to take place at the Crypto.com Arena. Previously, the award show was held in the same spot, but under its current brand name — Staples Center. It will be renamed later this December.

Noah, the host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” emceed last year’s Grammys, which were bumped until March. The coming celebration of “Music’s Biggest Night” (huge TM there) is set for Jan. 31, 2022.

The ceremony, which will air live on CBS (8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET/5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. PT), will also stream in real-time on Paramount+.

Nominees for the 64th Grammy Awards came out last week. Jon Batiste led the pack with 11 nominations in all, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each scored eight. Billie Eilish and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo, who was in the mix for Best New Artist, each scored seven nominations.

There were also nods for Marilyn Manson and comedian Louis CK. When asked by TheWrap about Manson’s nomination specifically, CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said the Recording Academy does not take into account personal history when determining eligibility for its awards. But he said that does not necessarily mean that they will be invited to the Grammys ceremony.

“We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration. We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration,” Mason told TheWrap.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards are produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers. Kapoor is showrunner. Jeannae Rouzan Clay has joined the team as co-executive producer; Hamish Hamilton returns as director.