The Grammy nominations for 2022 were announced on Tuesday morning, and Jon Batiste led the pack with 11 nominations in all, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. each scored eight. Billie Eilish and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo, who was in the mix for Best New Artist, each scored seven nominations.

In a surprise twist announced on Tuesday along with the nominations, the big four categories in the general field, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist, have expanded from eight nominees to a field of 10. The change caps off a year in which the Recording Academy has revamped its membership and voting process in an effort to boost diversity and a more inclusive, representative field of nominees.

Those efforts arguably paid off on Tuesday with the nominations for Batiste, who is the bandleader for his band Stay Human on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” His 11 nominations this year (of 14 in his career and no wins), spanned seven different fields and genres, and he landed key nominations for Record of the Year for “Freedom” and Album of the Year for “We Are,” not to mention a nomination for his work on the score for the Pixar film “Soul.”

This year’s Record of the Year category included tracks from ABBA, who released their first music in years, Batiste, Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Bieber, Brandi Carlile, Doja Cat featuring SZA, Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rodrigo and Silk Sonic. Many of those artists were also included in the Album of the Year category, as was Taylor Swift with “Evermore” and Kanye West with “DONDA.”

Jay-Z this year scored an additional two Grammy nominations, and that puts him past Quincy Jones as the individual with the most Grammy nominations of all time with 83. He’s just ahead of Paul McCartney, who likewise picked up two nominations this year on behalf of his album “McCartney III,” and now has 81 career nominations.

The Best New Artist field this year includes artists from multiple genres, including alternative, country, rap, pop, rock and global music genres. Last year Megan Thee Stallion won the Best New Artist Grammy. And in another twist of genres, Selena Gomez earned her first ever Grammy nomination in the Best Latin Pop Album category for her work on “Revelación.”

For Bieber, he now brings his career Grammy nominations to 22 and has two wins, but this is the first year in which he’s earned nominations in three of the four general category fields, and he’ll be competing on behalf of his album “Justice” and Record and Song of the Year nominee “Peaches,” featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon.

Eilish too is on a roll, as this is her third consecutive year in which she’s been nominated in Record of the Year and Song of the Year, taking home the prize for “Bad Guy” two years ago and “Everything I Wanted” last year.

More than 11,000 Recording Academy voting members from all fields of creators and disciplines vote for the Grammys, and this year a total of 21,730 eligible entries were submitted for Grammy consideration.

This year, the Recording Academy changed a number of rules, including tweaking those for eligibility, for voting in categories and most importantly, eliminating the controversial secret nominating committees that have dictated the final field of nominees. Many members also had to re-qualify for membership this year as the Academy pushed for more diversity, and this year’s Grammys ceremony will even feature an inclusion rider for people working behind the scenes on the show.

Last year, Beyoncé made history as the most winningest female artist in Grammy history, picking up her 28th trophy and tying Quincy Jones with the most wins for a non-classical artist. The top prizes also went to Billie Eilish for Record of the Year for “Everything I Wanted,” Album of the Year to Taylor Swift for “Folkore,” Song of the Year for H.E.R. on “I Can’t Breathe” and Megan Thee Stallion for Best New Artist.

The Grammys will air on January 31, 2022 on CBS, as well as stream on-demand on Paramount+.

See the full list of nominees in the major fields that were announced on the Grammy Nominations 2022 livestream below, and see the full list in all 86 categories here.

Record Of The Year

“I Still Have Faith In You” — ABBA

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) — Lil Nas X

“drivers license” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

Album Of The Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song Of The Year

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)

“drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight For You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

“Before” — James Blake

“Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It” — Caribou

“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business” — Tiësto

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“M Y . L I F E” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Album

The Off Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

King’s Disease II — Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda — Kanye West

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos — Camilo

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Revelación — Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Jose — J Balvin

KG0516 — KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself” — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà” — Femi Kuti

“Blewu” — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

“Essence” — WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Aftermath — LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy

8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land — Barack Obama

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris

“camera roll” — Kacey Musgraves

“Cold” — Chris Stapleton

“Country Again” — Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

Best Opera Recording

“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle” — Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

“Glass: Akhnaten” — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen” — London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices

“Little: Soldier Songs” — The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra

“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites” — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations — The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flor — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music

Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It — CeCe Winans

Best Music Video

“Shot In The Dark” — AC/DC

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film:

Inside — Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles — Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui — Jimi Hendrix

Summer Of Soul — Various Artists

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Good Days” — SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” — Giveon

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore — Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey

Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent