The anticipated new season of HBO’s “True Detective” anthology series finally has a premiere date. The new installment, titled “True Detective: Night Country,” will premiere Jan. 14 as part of the streamer’s Sunday night line-up, HBO and Max content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys announced during the Code Conference Wednesday.

Bloys also debuted a new teaser for the series (watch it above). The exec addressed that the show was originally set to premiere in 2023, but was impacted because of the strike.

“I wanted to make sure that Issa (López), who wrote and directed, was available to promote it, and that Jodie and the cast would be available to talk about it,” Bloys said at the conference.

The official logline for the season reads: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

The six-episode drama stars Academy Award winner Jodie Foster and Kali Reis as the first all-female detective duo for the franchise. The show will also be available to stream on Max upon its 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT premiere.

Along with Foster and Reis, the show also stars Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc and John Hawkes. Guest stars include Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson and Joel D. Montgrand.

Previous seasons of “True Detective” starred Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey in Season 1, which debuted in 2014; Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn and Taylor Kitsch in Season 2; and Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff in Season 3.

López serves as showrunner, writer and director of all episodes for Season 4. Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Pastel’s Mark Ceryak, Mari Jo Winkler, Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Harrelson, McConaughey, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto all serve as executive producers. Producers for the series include Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford and Sam Breckman.