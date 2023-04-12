The official teaser for “True Detective: Night Country” is finally here, and we can expect a less than perfect partnership between detectives played by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

In the teaser, which was revealed during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service, Foster and Reis must put aside their shared resentment of each other to solve a frigid mystery after six workers disappear in the dangerous Alaskan landscape.

“You think I wanna work with you,” Reis tells Foster in the teaser. “Take a look in the mirror, no one can stand you.”

“We’re just gonna do this one thing: work together to close this case, and that’s it for the two of us,” Foster agrees.

The official logline is as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

The first female duo of the series builds on the legacy of past “True Detective” seasons, with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey starring in Season 1, which debuted in 2014; Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn and Taylor Kitsch leading Season 2; and Mahershala Ali and Stephen Dorff starring in Season 3.

In addition to Foster and Reis, the HBO Original series rounds out its cast with Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Labianc, Aka Niviana, Anna Lambe, Joel D. Montgrand, Christopher Eccleston and John Hawkes.

Issa López serves as showrunner, writer, director and executive producer for the HBO Original alongside executive producers Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, Pastel’s Mark Ceryak, Mari Jo Winkler, Chris Mundy, Alan Page Arriaga, Steve Golin, Richard Brown, Woody Harrelson, Matthew McConaughey, Cary Joji Fukunaga and Nic Pizzolatto. Producers for the series include Princess Daazhraii Johnson, Cathy Tagnak Rexford and Sam Breckman.

The series is slated to launch in 2023, though no official details about release dates are known at this time.