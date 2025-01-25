Why Trump’s First Week Back in Office ‘Feels Like 4 Months,’ According to Jake Tapper | Video

Donald Trump’s first week back in office as president “feels like four months,” Jake Tapper joked on Friday.

“It’s been one week… since he took the oath of office on Monday, which feels like four months ago,” Tapper began before listing the many things impacted by the 20 executive orders issued by the incoming president.

Besides sending more US troops deploying to the US southern border Trump also ordering mass deportations, as he promised during his campaign, and blocked the TikTok ban.

The impact of Trump's first days back in office

Watch the video here: https://t.co/LAgBx3zBH6 pic.twitter.com/XpLtABfo4R — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 24, 2025

Among the items Tapper discussed in more depth was the ending of the age-old policy of immediately granting citizenship to anyone born in the U.S.

“Trump signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship, which l;egal experts say is enshrined in the constitution’s 14th Amendment. A federal judge has already temporarily paused that order,” Tapper noted. (Also worth noting, the 14th Amendment was cited as the basis for trying to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot, due to its clause about inciting an insurrection.)

Tapper also lamented, while Trump is all about creating a climate of change, climate change is not on his list of concerns. Amidst historically devastating fires in California and a record snowstorm impacting most of the country, Trump “repealed multiple Biden orders on climate change and withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, which committed nations to pursue policies limiting carbon emissions,” said tapper.

On Friday, Trump flew to California to tour the areas devastated by the recent LA wildfires, where he quipped to Governor Newsom that he would offer federal aid to the state, “unless you don’t need any.”

Watch the clip in the tweeted embedded above.