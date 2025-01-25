Why Trump’s First Week Back in Office ‘Feels Like 4 Months,’ According to Jake Tapper | Video

The CNN anchor ticked off the impacts of all those executive orders about asylum seekers and TikTok

President Donald Trump Signs More Executive Orders
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after signing a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on January 23, 2025 (CREDIT: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s first week back in office as president “feels like four months,” Jake Tapper joked on Friday.

“It’s been one week… since he took the oath of office on Monday, which feels like four months ago,” Tapper began before listing the many things impacted by the 20 executive orders issued by the incoming president.

Besides sending more US troops deploying to the US southern border Trump also ordering mass deportations, as he promised during his campaign, and blocked the TikTok ban.

Rachel Maddow hosting "The Rachel Maddow Show."
Read Next
Rachel Maddow Blasts Trump for Blocking Public Health Transparency Amid Mounting Threat of Bird Flu | Video

Among the items Tapper discussed in more depth was the ending of the age-old policy of immediately granting citizenship to anyone born in the U.S.

“Trump signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship, which l;egal experts say is enshrined in the constitution’s 14th Amendment. A federal judge has already temporarily paused that order,” Tapper noted. (Also worth noting, the 14th Amendment was cited as the basis for trying to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot, due to its clause about inciting an insurrection.)

Tapper also lamented, while Trump is all about creating a climate of change, climate change is not on his list of concerns. Amidst historically devastating fires in California and a record snowstorm impacting most of the country, Trump “repealed multiple Biden orders on climate change and withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement, which committed nations to pursue policies limiting carbon emissions,” said tapper.

On Friday, Trump flew to California to tour the areas devastated by the recent LA wildfires, where he quipped to Governor Newsom that he would offer federal aid to the state, “unless you don’t need any.”

Watch the clip in the tweeted embedded above.

Jimmy Kimmel on Trump's executive orders
Read Next
Jimmy Kimmel Slams Trump's Executive Orders: 'The Bully Is Back at His Pulpit' | Video

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Comments