Donald Trump Torches George Clooney Op-Ed: ‘Get Out of Politics and Go Back to Television’

“Crooked Joe Biden didn’t save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees,” the former president writes

Donald Trump
Donald Trump raged against George Clooney on social media after the actor published an op-ed in the New York Times calling for Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race.

“We are not going to win in November with this president,” Clooney wrote in the essay published Wednesday. “On top of that, we won’t win the House, and we’re going to lose the Senate … Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024.”

On Thursday morning, Trump ranted on Truth Social about Clooney’s action, saying “fake movie actor … who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act.”

“He’s turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are,” Trump continued. “What does Clooney know about anything?”

“He uses the Democrat ‘talking point’ that Biden, the WORST President in the history of the United States, has ‘saved our Democracy.’” Trump wrote. “No, Crooked Joe was the one who WEAPONIZED Law Enforcement against his political Opponent, who created the most devastating INFLATION in the history of our Country.”

“Crooked Joe Biden didn’t save our Democracy, he brought our Democracy to its knees,” Trump concluded. “Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television … Movies never really worked for him!!!”

