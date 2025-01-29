Fallon Quips That Trump’s Obsession With Names and Paint Colors Means ‘He’s Either President or Pregnant’ | Video

In his Tuesday night monologue, Jimmy Fallon took brief aim at President Donald Trump over his “focus on names and paint colors.”

Unlike other TV personalities, though, the “Tonight Show” host’s current concerns about Trump have less to do with his recent, legally controversial firings and executive actions, and more to do with his cosmetic interests in the Gulf of Mexico and Air Force One. Referencing Trump’s executive order renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and Google’s divisive decision to update its maps accordingly, Fallon first joked, “You can tell they’re really sucking up to Trump, because today the front page of Google was this,” before showing a cartoon drawing of a shirtless, ab-adorned Trump lounging alongside the Google logo and search bar.

Noting that Trump also wants to repaint Air Force One from its baby blue color scheme to one featuring “power blue,” Fallon added, “So if you’re keeping track, Trump is focused on names and paint colors. He’s either president or pregnant. We don’t know.”

You can watch the full “Tonight Show” segment in the video below.

Fallon didn’t focus much more on Trump throughout the rest of his Tuesday monologue. He chose instead to joke about the heavily criticized officiating of the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Visa’s new deal with X and other topics. Fallon did dedicate some airtime last week to touching on Trump’s many divisive first-week actions, but the “Tonight Show” host notably withheld from focusing very much on Trump in his Monday night monologue as well.

He’s one of the only high-profile TV commentators who has taken a light approach to discussing the president this week. “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart dedicated an entire 20-minute segment Monday to breaking down some of Trump’s opening executive moves (as well as the Left’s responses to them), while Stephen Colbert has already spent multiple minutes this week joking about the president on “The Late Show.”