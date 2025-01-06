‘The View’ Hosts Mock Trump’s Tantrum Over Flags at Half-Staff for Inauguration: ‘Ain’t Always About You’

Donald Trump is none too pleased that flags will be flying at half-staff during his inauguration in memoriam of Jimmy Carter’s passing. So, to kick off the new year, the hosts of “The View” scolded him about the ensuing tantrum.

In a post to Truth Social on Friday, Trump wrote that “the Democrats are all ‘giddy’ about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at ‘half mast’ during my Inauguration.” He further stated that “nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it.”

Taking a moment to compose herself after reading the post on Monday’s episode of the ABC talk show, moderator Whoopi Goldberg immediately laid into the president-elect for politicizing the death of Carter.

“Sir? This was one of our presidents. He didn’t intend to die and mess up your day,” she said. “That was not a choice. This is what happened. So you have to just understand, this is how life works. It ain’t always about you, sir. It ain’t always about you.”

Whoopi noted that Carter may have been a polarizing president, but his legacy is substantial nonetheless, adding that people need to “let that flag do what it needs to do and celebrate this man’s life. That’s my two cents.”

The hosts agreed, largely digging into their own thoughts on Carter’s legacy, with host Ana Navarro saying she “vehemently” disagrees with how he handled foreign policy, but came to respect him as a person and for his service even after his presidency.

As the conversation came to a close, though, co-host Sara Haines circled back to Trump’s social media rant. For her, it came not because he’s mad about the flag itself, but because he understands the irony of it and why others might actually be pleased.

“Not to make light of this, but I think that he sees the joke in the half fly — it’s about Jimmy Carter’s passing, and that’s tragic,” Haines explained. “But there are also 75 million people who voted for Vice President Harris that may also be mourning when he comes into office. So I think the optics — it might be really wearing on him. I think that’s what it is, he’s in on the joke.”

Host Sunny Hostin readily agreed, chiming in that it’s definitely the optics of the situation upsetting Trump more than anything.

“The View” airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.