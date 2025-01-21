Trump’s Inauguration Supporters Elated but Feel the Chill as Events Move Indoors

WASHINGTON D.C. – Undeterred by cancelled inauguration tickets, changing venues and bitter cold, a small crowd gathered on the National Mall and waited for Donald Trump, who was inside the warmth of the Capitol to take the oath of office as the 47th U.S. president.

Dressed like northerners bundled for a harsh winter storm, Trump supporters watched the inauguration ceremony on their cellphones as they stood on the far side of the Reflecting Pool along 3rd St., the closest they could get to the Capitol, which was under tight security. There were no large-screen TVs on the Mall broadcasting the event and not much to see ahead but the stately Capitol building adorned with five hanging flags from its windows.