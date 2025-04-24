Trump Grants Interview to Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg ‘Out of Curiosity’ After Signal Scandal

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has granted an interview with The Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg set for later in the day.

The sit-down stands out, considering Goldberg was infamously added to a group chat last month among several Trump administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Goldberg was inadvertently added to the chat, in which strikes against the Houthis in Yemen were discussed, on the messaging app Signal by national security advisor Michael Waltz.

That mistake led to a media uproar and had many questioning whether Hegseth and Waltz should remain in their roles. President Trump has since downplayed the incident, saying it was “old and boring” and part of the “Radical Left’s Witch Hunt.”

“Later today I will be meeting with, of all people, Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic, and the person responsible for many fictional stories about me, including the made-up hoax on ‘Suckers and Losers’ and, SignalGate, something he was somewhat more ‘successful’ with,” President Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The Trump-Goldberg interview comes as the two have been publicly grappling for years. The president, in his post, was referring to a 2020 Atlantic story by Goldberg that said Trump called those in a military cemetery “suckers” and “losers.” Goldberg said his reporting was based on “four people with firsthand knowledge” of the president’s comments. President Trump has denied ever making those comments on multiple occasions, including during his 2024 debate with Joe Biden, when the former president referenced the report.

“Jeffrey is bringing with him Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker, not exactly pro-Trump writers, either, to put it mildly!” the president continued. “The story they are writing, they have told my representatives, will be entitled, ‘The Most Consequential President of This Century.’ I am doing this interview out of curiosity, and as a competition with myself, just to see if it’s possible for The Atlantic to be ‘truthful.’”

He concluded: “Are they capable of writing a fair story on ‘Trump’? The way I look at it, what can be so bad – I won!”