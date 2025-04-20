Pete Hegseth Shared Yemen Attack Plans With Wife, Brother in Second Signal Chat

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth apparently shared “detailed information” about the bombings in Yemen with a second group chat on Signal that included his wife, brother, and lawyer, the New York Times reported Sunday. The outlet spoke with four people with knowledge of the chat whom it did not identify.

The information shared included “the flight schedules for the F/A-18 Hornets targeting the Houthis in Yemen” — more or less the same information that was also accidentally shared with the Atlantic’s editor Jeffrey Goldberg.

Hegseth’s wife Jennifer is a former Fox News producer who has been criticized for attending sensitive meetings alongside her husband. His brother Phil Hegseth and lawyer Tim Parlatore work at the Pentagon.

The newspaper also noted that unlike the first group chat, this second chat was created by Hegseth. “It included his wife and about a dozen other people from his personal and professional inner circle in January, before his confirmation as defense secretary, and was named ‘Defense | Team Huddle,’ the people familiar with the chat said. He used his private phone, rather than his government one, to access the Signal chat.”

The first group chat was created by national security adviser Mike Waltz, who also said he was responsible for adding Goldberg to the group. On March 30 Goldberg told Kristen Welker on “Meet the Press” he was “not worried” about being bullied by the group.

“There’s a playbook that — and you know this as a journalist, I’m not the only journalist to be the target of these kind of attacks — when they do something wrong, they go on the attack and they attack the messenger.”

The strange part of the story, the editor noted, is that “I didn’t really actually do anything. I’d like to claim that I was some bold investigative reporter here. All I did was answer a message request from Mike Waltz on Signal, and then the rest of it just came on my phone.”