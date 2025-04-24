The New York Times Picks 2 New Co-Hosts for ‘The Daily’

The New York Times on Thursday announced its popular “The Daily” podcast is adding two new co-hosts, Rachel Abrams and Natalie Kitroeff, alongside veteran host Michael Barbaro.

Abrams was part of the 2018 NYT team that won a Pulitzer for its reporting on Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo movement, and she also won a Loeb Award for her coverage of sexual misconduct allegations against former CBS boss Les Moonves. Prior to becoming a senior producer and reporter for the Times’ documentary team for the past few years, Abrams was a media reporter for the paper.

Meanwhile, Kitroeff has been the head of the NYT Mexico City bureau since 2022, where she covers Mexico as well as several Central American and Caribbean countries. Before that, she covered the business world for the Times.

Abrams will start immediately, according to a memo sent to staffers on Thursday, while Kitroeff will join the podcast in June.

“When we set out to find the ‘Daily’s’ next co-host, we needed to find a journalist who could guide millions of listeners through the biggest news stories of our time. We needed someone who could represent the newsroom, who was quick on their feet, who could summon both steeliness and empathy, and was comfortable discussing every topic under the sun,” the memo from deputy managing editor Sam Dolnick and several other NYT leaders noted.

“We didn’t find one such journalist. We found two,” their message concluded.

Kitroeff and Abrams will replace Sabrina Tavernise, who has been co-hosting the podcast since March 2022. The Times has been looking for a new partner — or partners — to join Barbaro since Tavernise said she wanted to return to reporting late last year.

“The Daily” has become one of the most popular shows since it launched in 2017. The 20-t0-30-minute podcast, which releases a new episode every morning during the week, is currently the fourth-ranked podcast on Spotify’s chart in the U.S., and is also the 12th most popular Spotify podcast in Canada. Podchaser, a company dedicated to tracking how shows perform, also has “The Daily” ranked as the fourth most popular show on Apple Podcasts.

The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.