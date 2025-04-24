Chris Cuomo to Host Trump Town Hall With Stephen A. Smith, Bill O’Reilly

Chris Cuomo will host a town hall next week on NewsNation to review President Donald Trump’s first 100 days back in the White House.

The event is dubbed “Cuomo Town Hall: The First 100 Days” and will feature a live phone interview with the president; former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and ESPN star Stephen A. Smith will also join Cuomo as moderators.

Viewers can watch the town hall on Wednesday, April 30, at 8:00 p.m. ET — the same time Cuomo typically hosts his weekday news show on NewsNation.

Cuomo & Co. will obviously have a lot to discuss about the early days of President Trump’s second term. The ongoing tariff battle with China, the Ukraine-Russia war, the significant drop in illegal border crossings and Elon Musk’s work with the Department of Government Efficiency are just a few of the topics that will be potentially talked about.

The Trump-Cuomo pairing is an interesting one, too, considering their history. President Trump has skewered Cuomo in the past, calling him “Fredo” — a reference to the weak brother in “The Godfather” — and a “chained lunatic.” The president also called on CNN, Cuomo’s former employer, to fire him in 2020.

Other notable names that will be featured at the two-hour town hall include Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and “leaders of the Democratic Party and a variety of other guests,” according to NewsNation’s Thursday press release announcing the event. Longtime strategist James Carville is one of the Democratic leaders who will make an appearance at the town hall, a News Nation rep told TheWrap.

The town hall will be hosted in New York City at News Nation’s studio. Democrats, Republicans and independent voters will all be in the live studio audience, according to the cable channel.

NewsNation is also partnered with Decision Desk HQ to release an exclusive poll on how Americans feel about President Trump’s return to office; the results will be shared on “The Hill” at 6:00 p.m. PT on the night of the town hall. Viewers will be able to watch the event on NewsNation, the official app, the YouTube channel and on NewsNationNow.com.