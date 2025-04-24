Jon Stewart Agrees Trump Administration Is Obsessed With ‘Not Being Taken for a Sucker’ | Video

Jon Stewart has a theory about why President Donald Trump has been running the country the way that he has, and it all goes back to Manhattan real estate. The Monday “Daily Show” host shared his musings with former British Cabinet Minister and current co-host of “The Rest Is Politics” Rory Stewart on the latest episode of “The Weekly Show.”

During the podcast interview, Jon jokingly asked Rory (so many Stewarts!) why Europe is so mean to the United States. After joking a bit about whether JD Vance thinks of America as the world’s biggest superpower or “the victimized kid on the playground,” Rory answered the comedian’s underlying question.

“I guess the mentality at the moment feels like, from Europe, the Trump administration is obsessed with not being taken for a sucker. They seem to think that everyone is ripping them off all the time,” he said.

“Yes,” Jon deadpanned to the mild surprise of his guest. He then agreed further, saying, “I don’t think there’s any question about that,” while calling Trump “a very powerful manbaby.”

As Trump’s obsession with not being a sucker threatens a global financial crisis, @RoryStewartUK stops by to discuss the global and especially European reaction to Trump 2.0. #theweeklyshow pic.twitter.com/CZkLaycSMX — The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart (@weeklyshowpod) April 24, 2025

“I think so much of what makes it so difficult is that a lot of the ramifications that have been felt economically throughout the world are the psychological wound that our present leader suffered as a real estate developer from Queens who felt he was not given enough fealty from the Manhattan real estate,” Jon posited. “So because of that, this is all a search for validation, loyalty and fealty. Unfortunately, it seems to be plunging the world into a global depression.”

Rather than accepting the Comedy Central host’s notions at face value, Rory took another step back, focusing instead on what it means that so many people routinely speculate about Trump’s psychology.

“What I think it’s showing, if I’m allowed to be pretentious for a second, is that the structure is falling down. You only start focusing on the psychology of the individual when the system isn’t working,” Rory said. “It only becomes important when it all goes executive orders.” Listen to the full episode here.

New episodes of “The Weekly Show With Jon Stewart” air Thursdays and are available across all major podcast platforms. The show is produced by Paramount Audio in association with Busboy Productions.