‘The View’ Host Ana Navarro Offers Advice to Rich Friends Worried Trump Will Deport Their Nanny: ‘Learn How to Clean Their Kid’s Ass’

Ana Navarro has long been an outspoken critic of Donald Trump, despite having close friends who voted for him. And on Monday morning, she offered some advice to those friends who have started to realize they might actually be negatively impacted by his proposed policies: figure it out.

To kick off the day’s show, the ABC hosts discussed Trump’s reported pick of Tom Homan as his “border czar,” and worrying about his threat to deport families together, even if some members are legal immigrants. Overall, the women slammed both Homan and Trump for what is expected to be a very expensive and cruel mass deportation plan.

But, host Ana Navarro found some amusement in the fact that many people who voted for Trump and didn’t think what he was promising “applied to them,” are now realizing it might — particularly her own friends.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES TOM HOMAN AS 'BORDER CZAR': #TheView co-hosts weigh in on the president-elect's controversial plan for the U.S. border after he announced the former ICE chief will lead his agenda. pic.twitter.com/7mjeQUCEwp — The View (@TheView) November 11, 2024

“In the last few days, I got a call from a couple of people, friends of mine, people very close to me in Miami, big Trumpers, who are worried now about what’s going to happen to their undocumented nannies that help them raise their children,” she explained. “So I told them that I suggested they learn how to clean their kid’s ass.”

The advice earned a huge cheer from the audience, as Navarro added that she expects moments like this to become more common in the next four years.

“People who think that what Trump was saying, that the racial slurs, that the threats on immigration, that all of the Department of Education, all those things that Trump has been saying — RFK — was just rhetoric, hyperbole, they’re about to find out!” she said.

You can watch the full segment from “The View” in the video above.