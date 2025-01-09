Trump and Obama Share a Laugh at Jimmy Carter Memorial Service | Video

Despite their political differences, President-elect Donald Trump and ex-President Barack Obama looked to be old buddies while sitting together at fellow former President Jimmy Carter’s memorial service in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.

Trump and Obama were seen chatting while inside the Washington National Cathedral, with Obama smiling and chuckling at one comment from the incoming president. You can see that moment, below:

Trump and Obama continue their extended conversation pic.twitter.com/NWZLVn5xsy — Acyn (@Acyn) January 9, 2025

Thursday’s memorial service for Carter, who was elected president in 1976 and served from 1977-81, was attended by a number of political luminaries. Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton also attended, as did their wives, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, who ran against Trump in 2016.

President Biden and his wife Dr. Jill Biden were also in attendance after fleeing Southern California, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff. Former Vice Presidents Al Gore and Mike Pence were spotted shaking hands with Trump as well. Trump was accompanied by his wife, Melania.

Carter was the only Democrat to serve as president between 1968 and 1992. He was the first former president to pass away since George H.W. Bush died in 2018, and he was the first Democratic president to pass since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1973.

You can watch the live feed of the memorial service via PBS’ YouTube account by clicking here.