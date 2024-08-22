Donald Trump Deflects Question About Taylor Swift’s Fake Endorsement: ‘AI Is Always Very Dangerous’

Donald Trump finally responded to the fake, AI-generated Taylor Swift endorsement that he promoted on his social media accounts — by decrying the dangers of the technology.

The Fox Business Network asked the former president whether he was worried about accepting Swift’s “endorsement” Monday that turned out to be AI-generated.

“Are you worried that Taylor Swift is going to sue you?” correspondent Grady Trimble asked.

“I don’t know anything about them, other than somebody else generated them,” Trump said of the endorsement. “I didn’t generate them. Somebody came out. They said, oh, look at this. These were all made up by other people. AI is always very dangerous in that way.”

Trump added that he’s also fallen victim to AI-generated endorsements and he’s wary of it.

“It’s happening with me too,” Trump said. “They’re making — having me speak. I speak perfectly, I mean, absolutely perfectly on AI, and I’m, like, endorsing other products and things. It’s a little bit dangerous out there.”

Earlier this week, Trump posted a number of images featuring women wearing “Swifties for Trump” shirts. They were posted on his Truth Social account where he proclaimed “I accept!” He also posted an AI-generated photo of Swift dressed as Uncle Sam that contained the text, “Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”

The images were created using AI and Swift has not endorsed Trump’s 2024 presidential run.

Although the pop sensation hasn’t endorsed any candidate yet, it’s heavily speculated that she’ll follow in the steps of her 2020 endorsement of Joe Biden and show support for Kamala Harris.

Swift’s endorsement will likely carry a lot of weight. A study taken during the 2020 election found the performer was the second-most influential celebrity behind only NBA star LeBron James.