Tubi Is Driving a Massive Surge in Demand for Free Streaming | Charts

Available to WrapPRO members

Fox’s Tubi, which reported a staggering 73.1% demand growth rate, is outpacing other FAST and SVOD platforms

Parrot Analytics
Tubi Founder and CEO Farhad Massoudi attends Tubi NewFront
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

The streaming market is increasingly adopting strategies to boost revenue, including hiking prices, clamping down on password sharing and introducing advertisement-supported tiers. While these tactics are designed to bolster the financial health of the companies, they might not always be favorably received by the subscribers.

Against this backdrop, there’s a potential opening for an alternative platform model to make headway in the market. Enter FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) platforms, characterized by their no-contract, password-free approach.

Demand data from Parrot Analytic reveals a notable surge in demand for the leading FAST platforms (Tubi, The Roku Channel, Freevee, and Pluto TV), which saw their combined TV catalog demand spike by 37.7%

Parrot Analytics

Daniel Quinaud

Daniel Quinaud is a senior data analyst at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.