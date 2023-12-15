Tubi Is Driving a Massive Surge in Demand for Free Streaming | Charts

The streaming market is increasingly adopting strategies to boost revenue, including hiking prices, clamping down on password sharing and introducing advertisement-supported tiers. While these tactics are designed to bolster the financial health of the companies, they might not always be favorably received by the subscribers.

Against this backdrop, there’s a potential opening for an alternative platform model to make headway in the market. Enter FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) platforms, characterized by their no-contract, password-free approach.

Demand data from Parrot Analytic reveals a notable surge in demand for the leading FAST platforms (Tubi, The Roku Channel, Freevee, and Pluto TV), which saw their combined TV catalog demand spike by 37.7%