WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: Fox News host Tucker Carlson discusses 'Populism and the Right' during the National Review Institute's Ideas Summit at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel March 29, 2019 in Washington, DC. Carlson talked about a large variety of topics including dropping testosterone levels, increasing rates of suicide, unemployment, drug addiction and social hierarchy at the summit, which had the theme 'The Case for the American Experiment.' (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Tucker Carlson’s New Twitter Show Could Be a Moneymaker – or Just a Noisemaker

by | May 11, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

Whether it’s for freedom or finance, the former Fox host and Elon Musk stand to benefit

Tucker Carlson announced plans Tuesday to bring a version of his long-running Fox News show to Twitter, following his contentious departure from the network. In doing so, he’s forgoing $25 million reportedly due under his contract if he adhered to a noncompete clause.

But is there a world where Carlson can make a Twitter show profitable enough to match that $25 million? Or is the new show simply an effort to keep the media personality front and center in people’s minds?

Robert Carnevale

Tech Business Reporter at TheWrap | Author of Earth: Game of the Year Edition and Cold War 2395 | robert.carnevale@thewrap.com

