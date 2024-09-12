‘Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black’ Gets Release Date, Teaser and First Images

Part one of “Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black” will debut on Netflix on Thursday, Oct. 24. The series, which stars Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart and Amber Reign Smith among others, follows two women whose lives become entangled despite their significant differences. This marks Perry’s first original series created for the streamer.

Williams plays Kimmie, who is living in a hotel after her mother forced her to move out, and Stewart plays Mallory, who is running her family’s successful business, Beauty in Black. It is unclear exactly how their lives intersect.

Smith stars as Rain, a friend of Kimmie’s. In the teaser trailer Kimmie says that she is living in a “pay by the week hotel” as she and Rain walk into what appears to be an event celebrating Mallory’s company.

The cast also stars Ricco Ross as Horace, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Richard Lawson as Norman, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Julian Horton as Roy, Terrell Carter as Varney, Shannon Wallace as Calvin, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex, Joy Rovaris as Gillian, Xavier Smalls as Angel, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Tamera “Tee” Kissen as Body, Ursula O. Robinson as Delinda, Ashley Versher as Lena and George Middlebrook as Officer Trackson.

Tyler Perry serves as creator, director, writer and executive producer. “Beauty in Black” is a Tyler Perry Studios production. The producers include Will Areu, Angi Bones and Tony L. Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios. Hair Department Head is Shornell Young. Make-Up Department Head is Syretta Bell. Costume Designer is Raiyonda Vereen. Music by Wow Jones & JimiJame$.

Perry signed a first-look deal with Netflix in October. The deal also includes “Six Triple Eight,” a Kerry Washington film about World War II’s only Army Corps unit of color as well as “Mea Culpa,” which stars Kelly Rowland as a defense attorney who represents an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend.