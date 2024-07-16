Tyler Perry Launches Comedy, Drama FAST Channels With BET

The collaboration between the writer-producer and the network comes fresh off extending their partnership through 2028

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 08: Tyler Perry attends Tyler Perry's "Divorce In The Black" New York Premiere at Regal Times Square on July 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Fresh off of extending a content partnership with BET through 2028, Tyler Perry is teaming up with the network to launch two new, free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

BET’s Tyler Perry Comedy and Tyler Perry Drama channels will offer audiences over 600 hours of original programming, highlights and cast conversations on their preferred devices.

The agreement, which marks the first time Perry’s series will be available on FAST, includes shows such as “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” “All the Queens Men,” “Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.”

Other shows that will be added at a later date include “Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns,” “Tyler Perry’s The Haves and The Have Nots,” “Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse” and “Tyler Perry’s Too Close to Home.”

Tyler Perry
Read Next
Tyler Perry Extends BET Content Partnership Through 2028

The new FAST channels will be available on Roku, Pluto TV, Plex, TCL, Freevee and more, to be announced.

“The introduction of Perry’s content to FAST channels is a momentous occasion in our partnership,” BET Media Group’s media sales president Louis Carr said in a Tuesday statement. “We’re thrilled to provide Black audiences with a fresh avenue to enjoy Tyler Perry’s content and offer more access options for our original programming.”

Under the recent content deal, BET Media Group has greenlit an eighth season of “Sistas” and sixth seasons of “The Oval,” “Assisted Living” and “House of Payne.” On BET+, new seasons have also been granted to “Zatima,” “Ruthless,” “All The Queen’s Men” and “Bruh,” while new scripted series “Route 187″ was given the greenlight and will be executive produced, directed and written by Perry.

david-ellison-tom-cruise
Read Next
Hollywood's Support for Skydance-Paramount Merger Has Been 'Remarkable and Humbling,' David Ellison Says

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.