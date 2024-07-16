Tyler Perry Launches Comedy, Drama FAST Channels With BET

Fresh off of extending a content partnership with BET through 2028, Tyler Perry is teaming up with the network to launch two new, free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

BET’s Tyler Perry Comedy and Tyler Perry Drama channels will offer audiences over 600 hours of original programming, highlights and cast conversations on their preferred devices.

The agreement, which marks the first time Perry’s series will be available on FAST, includes shows such as “Tyler Perry’s Sistas,” “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” “All the Queens Men,” “Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.”

Other shows that will be added at a later date include “Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns,” “Tyler Perry’s The Haves and The Have Nots,” “Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse” and “Tyler Perry’s Too Close to Home.”

The new FAST channels will be available on Roku, Pluto TV, Plex, TCL, Freevee and more, to be announced.

“The introduction of Perry’s content to FAST channels is a momentous occasion in our partnership,” BET Media Group’s media sales president Louis Carr said in a Tuesday statement. “We’re thrilled to provide Black audiences with a fresh avenue to enjoy Tyler Perry’s content and offer more access options for our original programming.”

Under the recent content deal, BET Media Group has greenlit an eighth season of “Sistas” and sixth seasons of “The Oval,” “Assisted Living” and “House of Payne.” On BET+, new seasons have also been granted to “Zatima,” “Ruthless,” “All The Queen’s Men” and “Bruh,” while new scripted series “Route 187″ was given the greenlight and will be executive produced, directed and written by Perry.