Tyler Perry Extends BET Content Partnership Through 2028

Tyler Perry has extended his content partnership with BET Media Group through 2028, the company announced Tuesday.

The new multiyear partnership continues the company’s existing relationship with the writer, director, producer, actor and playwright, replacing the former agreement that expires this year.

In conjunction with the new deal, BET Media Group greenlit an eighth season of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” and sixth seasons of “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” and “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.” On BET+, new seasons have been granted to “Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless,” “All The Queen’s Men,” “Tyler Perry’s Bruh,” while new scripted series “Tyler Perry’s Route 187″ has also been greenlit and will be executive produced, directed and written by Perry.

“Tyler Perry is simply without rival as a creator of content that powerfully resonates with audiences across genres, formats, and platforms. Our programming partnership with Tyler – undoubtably the largest deal ever in the industry with a Black creator – has been hugely successful; delivering the number one series across all TV among Black audiences and five of the top 10 series on cable among Black viewers,” BET Media Group president and CEO Scott Mills said in a statement. “We are thrilled to extend our extraordinary relationship with Tyler and to continue to be the home of the largest and most diverse collection of new Tyler Perry content for years to come.”

The new agreement will see Perry delivering hundreds of episodes for both new and existing series for BET, building on the more than 700 episodes Perry produced under the original deal.

“Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen,” Perry said. “I’m grateful to our loyal audiences for watching week after week and engaging these stories.”

Perry also holds a creative partnership deal with Netflix, which was recently extended in February to include a first-look series deal for a newly greenlit series, titled “Beauty in Black.”