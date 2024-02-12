Tyler Perry Expands Netflix Partnership With First-Look Series Deal

Tyler Perry has extended his creative partnership deal with Netflix to include a first-look series deal, the streamer announced Monday.

Netflix has greenlit the first series under the multi-year deal, which is titled “Beauty in Black.” Consisting of 16 hour-long episode, the drama series is slated to be written, directed and produced by Perry, and centers on “two women leading very different lives.”

The official logline for “Beauty in Black” is as follows: “While Kimmie is struggling to make a living after her mother kicked her out and Mallory is running a successful business, they find themselves entangled in each other’s lives.”

Angi Bones and Tony Strickland are set to produce “Beauty in Black” for Tyler Perry Studios.

The first-look series deal extends Perry’s existing partnership with Netflix, which was first inked in October 2023. That multi-year first-look deal enlisted Perry to write, direct and produce feature films.

Perry’s past feature collaborations with Netflix include “A Jazzman’s Blues,” which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, “A Madea Homecoming,” which marked the 12th installment in the “Madea” franchise and thriller “A Fall from Grace.”

He will also soon release Netflix features “Mea Culpa,” which stars Kelly Rowland as a defense attorney who represents an artist accused of murdering his girlfriend, and “Six Triple Eight,” which features Kerry Washington heading up an ensemble film about the first and only Women’s Army Corps unit of color to be stationed overseas during World War II.

The multihyphenate filmmaker has leaned into TV series within the past several years, creating series including “Ruthless,” “Young Dylan,” “Caught Up,” “Sistas,” “All the Queen’s Men,” “Bruh,” “Fatima,” “The Oval” and “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.” Most of the series were produced for BET and streaming arm BET+, with which Perry continues to have a relationship since first teaming up with the network in 2019.