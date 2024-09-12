Netflix to Bring ‘Ultraman: Rising’ to LightBox Expo This October | Exclusive

“Ultraman: Rising” is coming to LightBox Expo.

LightBox Expo, “a three-day entertainment industry event that brings together creatives to ignite a shared passion for art,” happens every year at the Pasadena Convention Center. This year, it is being held Oct. 25-27, and on Saturday, Oct. 26, Netflix will present “Ultraman: Rising” – Reimagining an Icon, based on their recent animated feature.

According to the official panel description, it will feature “writer/director Shannon Tindle, co-director John Aoshima, production designer Marcos Mateu Mestre and art director Sunmin Inn as they dive deep into the passion, heart and artistry behind reimagining a legendary character. Learn how this visionary team blended breathtaking animation with human storytelling to re-envision this iconic character for audiences new and old.”

“Ultraman: Rising” was released this summer on Netflix, following a world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. It follows Ken Sato (voiced by Christopher Sean) who takes over the mantle of Ultraman from his elderly father (Gedde Watanabe). His quest is complicated when he becomes the surrogate father to the child of a monster he bested, who he names Emi. The movie boldly reinvented the Ultraman character, which has been a mainstay of Japanese pop culture since the late 1960s, for a new global audience.

The ”Ultraman: Rising” panel joins a growing list of wonderful presenters and participating artists for this year’s Expo, which also includes luminaries like Chris Sanders (“The Wild Robot”), Nick Park (“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”) and Rich Moore (“Zootopia”).

You can see the complete schedule and get your tickets to LightBox Expo at their official site.