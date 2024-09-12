Netflix to Bring ‘Ultraman: Rising’ to LightBox Expo This October | Exclusive

The panel includes Shannon Tindle, John Aoshima, Marcos Mateu-Mestre and Sunmin Inn

Netflix

“Ultraman: Rising” is coming to LightBox Expo.

LightBox Expo, “a three-day entertainment industry event that brings together creatives to ignite a shared passion for art,” happens every year at the Pasadena Convention Center. This year, it is being held Oct. 25-27, and on Saturday, Oct. 26, Netflix will present “Ultraman: Rising” – Reimagining an Icon, based on their recent animated feature.

According to the official panel description, it will feature “writer/director Shannon Tindle, co-director John Aoshima, production designer Marcos Mateu Mestre and art director Sunmin Inn as they dive deep into the passion, heart and artistry behind reimagining a legendary character. Learn how this visionary team blended breathtaking animation with human storytelling to re-envision this iconic character for audiences new and old.”

Ultraman: Rising
Read Next
Annecy: ‘Ultraman: Rising’ Gets Superheroic Response at World Premiere

“Ultraman: Rising” was released this summer on Netflix, following a world premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France. It follows Ken Sato (voiced by Christopher Sean) who takes over the mantle of Ultraman from his elderly father (Gedde Watanabe). His quest is complicated when he becomes the surrogate father to the child of a monster he bested, who he names Emi. The movie boldly reinvented the Ultraman character, which has been a mainstay of Japanese pop culture since the late 1960s, for a new global audience.

The ”Ultraman: Rising” panel joins a growing list of wonderful presenters and participating artists for this year’s Expo, which also includes luminaries like Chris Sanders (“The Wild Robot”), Nick Park (“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”) and Rich Moore (“Zootopia”).

You can see the complete schedule and get your tickets to LightBox Expo at their official site.

Ultraman Rising
Read Next
'Ultraman: Rising' Review: Netflix Adaptation Is One of the Best Superhero Movies in Years

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.