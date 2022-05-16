Author Jon Krakauer’s chilling 2003 non-fiction book “Under the Banner of Heaven” comes to the screen in the form of an FX limited series from writer/executive producer Dustin Lance Black. The series, anchored by Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield, recounts the true chronicle of a horrific double murder involving a wife and her young daughter in the heart of Mormon-filled Utah. The story lays bare the dangers of fundamentalist Mormonism while also revealing truths about the history of Mormonism that have long been obscured by the church.
New episodes of the FX series “Under the Banner of Heaven” are rolling out on Hulu on Thursdays, but if you’re having trouble keeping the Lafferty family straight or are wondering where you know a certain actor from, we’ve got your handy cast and character guide below.
Andrew Garfield as Detective Jeb Pyre
Andrew Garfield plays the lead role of Jeb Pyre, who’s leading the investigation into Brenda’s murder. Jeb is a fictionalized character, but is based on the many detectives who worked the case. Jeb is also a devout Mormon, and the case finds him questioning his faith.
This is Garfield’s first main role on a TV series after earning acclaim for his work in films like “The Social Network,” “Tick, Tick… Boom!” and the “Spider-Man” franchise.
Gil Birmingham as Detective Bill Taba
Gil Birmingham plays Pyre’s partner, Bill Taba, who sticks out in the small Utah community not only because he’s non-white, but also because he’s not Mormon. Birmingham’s many noteworthy roles include “Twilight,” “Hell or High Water” and “Yellowstone.”
Daisy Edgar-Jones as Brenda Lafferty
Actress Daisy Edgar-Jones fills the role of Brenda Lafferty in flashbacks. Brenda was a Mormon but not native to Utah, and brushed up against the more fundamental views of the Laffertys. Edgar-Jones first broke out as the star of the Hulu series “Normal People” and also starred in the Hulu film “Fresh.”
Billy Howle as Allen Lafferty
The role of Brenda’s husband Allen is filled by Billy Howle. Allen is the primary suspect in Brenda’s murder, but in custody he begins telling Pyre the story of how his brothers fell deeper and deeper into fundamentalism. Howle is a British actor known for the British series “Glue” and “The Beast Must Die” and also starred in the Netflix film “Outlaw King.” He also played Rey’s father in one scene in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
Sam Worthington as Ron Lafferty
Sam Worthington plays the eldest Lafferty brother Ron, and the only one to not follow their father in the practice of being a chiropractor. Worthington plays Jake Sully in the “Avatar” franchise and has also starred in “Clash of the Titans,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “The Shack,” “Terminator: Salvation” and the limited series “Manhunt: Unabomber.”
Denise Gough as Dianna Lafferty
Ron’s wife, Dianna, is played by Denise Gough. Dianna was not raised in the Mormon faith but converted. Gough is an Irish actress whose credits include “Juliet, Naked” and the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series “Andor.”
Wyatt Russell as Dan Lafferty
Wyatt Russell plays Dan Lafferty, the next oldest Lafferty brother after Ron. Dan takes after his father and is wildly charismatic, but also incredibly receptive to fundamentalist ideas. Russell, the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, is best known for roles in the TV series “Lodge 49” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” but has also appeared in the films “22 Jump Street” and “Overlord.”
Chloe Pirrie as Matilda Lafferty
Scottish actress Chloe Pirrie plays Dan’s wife Matilda, who was not raised in the Mormon faith but who converted after meeting Dan in Scotland. Pirrie has previously starred in the miniseries “The Game” and “The Queen’s Gambit” as well as the 2020 Jane Austen adaptation “Emma.”
Seth Numrich as Robin Lafferty
Seth Numrich plays Robin Lafferty, Dan and Ron’s brother who is devoutly religious. Primarily a stage actor, Numrich starred in the AMC series “Turn: Washington’s Spies” and the CBS series “Madam Secretary.”
Rory Culkin as Samuel Lafferty
Rory Culkin plays the younger (and more outwardly unhinged) Lafferty brother Samuel. Rory, brother of Kieran and Macaulay Culkin, previously starred in the films “Scream 4,” “Lords of Chaos” and “Signs” and had a role in the Paramount Network limited series “Waco.”
Adelaide Clemens as Rebecca Pyre
Adelaide Clemens plays Detective Pyre’s doting and loving wife Rebecca. Clemens starred in the TV series “Rectify” as well as the films “The Great Gatsby” and “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.”
Andrew Burnap as Joseph Smith
In flashbacks recounting the founding of Mormonism, Andrew Burnap plays the prophet Joseph Smith. Burnap starred in the Apple TV+ series “WeCrashed” and appears in the upcoming Disney live-action remake “Snow White.”