That’s right, Dexter Morgan is officially back from the dead (again), and he’s ready to hit the streets for some new kills.

The last time we saw Dexter (spoiler), he was shot dead by his own son, Harrison Morgan, in “Dexter: New Blood.” Just when fans thought their beloved serial killer’s storybook had finally closed, we got an inkling that the timid and kind murderer might still be breathing in the opening scene of the prequel series “Dexter: Original Sin.”

This time around, the series introduces several new faces and welcomes back some of the OGs from the original “Dexter” series. Check out the main cast in “Dexter: Resurrection” below.

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan in “Dexter: Resurrection” (Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan

Michael C. Hall returns to play the skilled, calculated yet shy serial killer, whose only rule is to murder killers who have escaped justice. We won’t spoil what went down in “Dexter: Original Sin,” but let’s just say his comeback was unexpected. For those who’ve watched over the years, Dexter’s ability to hide his footprints stems from his late cop father’s teachings and his former work as a forensic blood splatter analyst.

While Hall is most famous for his role as Dexter, he’s also starred in several movies and TV shows, including “The Trouble With Bliss,” “Safe,” “The Crown,” “John and the Hole,” “Six Feet Under” and more.

Uma Thurman as Charley “Dexter: Resurrection” (Photo Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Uma Thurman as Charley

Uma Thurman joins the cast as Charley, a former Special Ops officer, who leads security for billionaire venture capitalist Leon Prater.

Thurman is a longtime actress who is most known for playing Beatrix Kiddo in the “Kill Bill” films. She also starred in “Pulp Fiction,” “The Old Guard 2,” “Batman & Robin,” “Gattaca,” “The Kill Room” and much more.

David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista in “Dexter: Resurrection” (Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista

David Zayas reprises his role as Detective Angel Batista, one of the veteran members of the Miami Metro Police Department’s Homicide Division.

David Zayas previously starred in the original “Dexter” series, “Force of Nature,” “Body Cam,” “16 Blocks,” “Skyline” and more.

Krysten as Mia Lapierre in “Dexter: Resurrection” (Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Krysten Ritter as Mia Lapierre

Krysten Ritter plays Mia Lapierre. She’s a sommelier who may be living a double life as a serial killer as well.

Ritter previously starred in Marvel’s “Jessica Jones,” “Breaking Bad,” “She’s Out of My League” and more.

Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater in “Dexter: Resurrection” (Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Peter Dinklage as Leon Prater

Peter Dinklage plays Leon Prater in “Dexter: Resurrection.” Leon is a billionaire venture capitalist who is known as a generous philanthropist, but behind closed doors, he hides a twisted, dark interest.

Dinklage is one of the many A-listers joining the series this go around. He is best known for portraying Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series “Game of Thrones.” He also starred in “Wicked,” “Pixels,” “I Care a Lot,” “The Station Agent,” “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and more.

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan in Dexter in “Dexter: Resurrection” (Credit: Zach Dilgard/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan

Jack Alcott stars as Harrison Morgan, the son of Dexter Morgan. Harrison, who was abandoned by his murderous father as a baby, but still picked up his dad’s dark habit of lusting for murder. Spoiler: he’s the reason Dexter ends up in the hospital. In “Dexter: New Blood,” he shot his father in the finale.

Alcott previously starred in “Dexter: New Blood,” “The Good Lord Bird,” “Champaign ILL” and more.