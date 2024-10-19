Undertaker Joins Donald Trump to Endorse Him and Mock Dave Bautista | Video

Donald Trump shared an unusual endorsement Friday on TikTok: that of former WWE wrestler Mark Calaway, better known as the Undertaker. The pair appeared in a short video with Undertaker’s former tag team partner Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane.

“Hey everyone. November 5th, ElectionMania,” Taker begins in the clip, drawing the pro wrestling WrestleMania comparison. “The choice is yours. You can go with President Trump, Kane and the Undertaker, or you can take Kamala Harris, Dave Bautista and Tim Walz.”

As he mentions the names of Harris, Bautista and Walz, he shows unflattering photos of each, including Bautista wearing an outfit and pearl necklaces mocked by some as effeminate. It also features Harris laughing, which conservatives have repeatedly focused on, as well as Walz making an intense face — notable as Republicans have looked to turn his famed “weird” criticism against the vice presidential candidate.

“Choose wisely — the nation depends on it,” Undertaker finishes. That’s when Trump himself puts a button on things and adds, “And that should be an easy choice.”

Trump is reportedly taping an appearance on the Undertaker’s podcast, “Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway” — Politico first reported the news, citing an anonymous source. It has yet to be announced when the episode will be released, but if it follows the show’s standard cadence, new episodes usually drop on Mondays.

The trio’s targeting of Bautista comes after the former wrestler took aim at Trump in a viral Jimmy Kimmel segment Wednesday night. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” star relentlessly mocked Trump’s masculinity as he performed athletic feats, impressive at any age but particularly as the actor is now 55 years old. Bautista also more subtly criticized Trump’s treatment of women, tying that and implying that such behavior is also not masculine.

It’s perhaps unsurprising that the good ol’ boy-styled Texas wrestler Calaway has conservative leanings, despite his embrace as a wrestler of the Satanic and the macabre as the Undertaker. Jacobs/Kane has long been an outspoken libertarian, ultimately leaving wrestling to go into politics — he’s served as the Republican mayor of Knox County, Tennessee since 2018.

In WWE storylines, Undertaker and Kane teamed up as the Brothers of Destruction. Kane performed in some particularly perverse storylines that included being horribly burned and necrophilia. They were also both world champions, rising to the top of the pro wrestling industry and remaining beloved by many fans.

Trump himself has his own history in pro wrestling, including facing off against disgraced WWE founder Vince McMahon in a storyline at WrestleMania 23 in 2007, as well as sponsoring WrestleMania 4 and 5 through his Trump Plaza hotel and casino in Atlantic City. The building ceased operations in 2014 and was demolished in 2021.

Fans were quick to imagine what the Undertaker’s interview with Trump could potentially sound like:

THE UNDERTAKER: so tell me some more about the tariffs



TRUMP: the lightning powers, did you learn those at wrestling school, or were you born with that? because your half-brother, kane, great guy, fantastic mayor. he has the fire powers, but you stopped using the lightning in 98 — Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) October 18, 2024

What it actually includes remains to be seen.