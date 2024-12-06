‘The Daily Show’: Ronny Chieng Pokes Fun at Suspect List in UnitedHealthcare CEO Killing | Video

Words were found written on shell casings used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, and according to “The Daily Show” host Ronny Chieng, said words give law enforcement a clear-cut suspect pool — just, a really large one.

It was revealed on Thursday that, following the shooting of Thompson, law enforcement found the words “deny,” “defend” and “depose” written on the shell casings. For those unfamiliar, the phrase is a common one used to criticize tactics used by health insurers to keep people from getting coverage.

“Now the cops just need to narrow down their list of suspects to anyone in America who hates their health care plan and has access to guns,” Chieng deadpanned on Thursday night. “Should be solved in no time!”

It’s true, police have not been able to figure out the identity of the shooter yet. Security footage showing a man in a mask has been released, and according to CNN, he used a fake ID to travel to New York to commit the kill.

That said, the “Daily Show” host did see some merits in writing on the shell casings, given how common they are in America.

“Honestly, I think all bullets should probably say stuff on them,” he argued. “I mean, how else are we going to get Americans to read again, right? You should load up a machine gun with ‘A Tale of Two Cities’ written in it.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.