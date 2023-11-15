Universal Pushes ‘The Fall Guy’ 2 Months to May 2024

The 1980s TV show adaptation starring Ryan Gosling is directed by David Leitch and written by Drew Pearce

The Fall Guy
Universal

Universal Pictures is relocating the unknown stuntman. The studio announced Tuesday that its upcoming adaptation of the 1980s TV series “The Fall Guy” is moving to May 3, 2024.

The news comes less than a week after the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, which kickstarted Hollywood production after the months-long halt to most industry business.

Starring Ryan Gosling in the role originated by Lee Majors, the film follows Colt Seavers, a stunt performer who moonlights as a private investigator. While working on a film directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), he’s recruited by the film’s producer (Hannah Waddingham) to find the film’s missing star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) while keeping his disappearance a secret from the studio and the public.

The Fall Guy
Read Next
'The Fall Guy' Trailer: Stuntman Ryan Gosling and Director Emily Blunt Love to Hate Each Other in Action Rom-Com (Video)

The original series ran for 5 seasons on ABC from 1981 to 1986. Starring Majors, Douglas Barr and Heather Thomas, the show was a modest success during its run and spawned a minor country hit with its theme song, “The Unknown Stuntman,” sung by majors.

Directed by David Leitch, the film adaptation was written by Drew Pearce, who worked with Leitch on the “Fast and Furious” spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw.”

“The Fall Guy” was produced by Kelly McCormick and Leitch for their company 87North, and by Ryan Gosling and by Guymon Casady for Entertainment 360. It’s executive-produced by Drew Pearce, Entertainment 360’s Geoff Shaevitz and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson.

Ross A. Lincoln

Ross joined TheWrap as a news editor in 2017; he was previously associate editor at Deadline from 2015-2017, and before that comics editor at The Escapist, and features editor at Game Front. As a writer, in addition to TheWrap his bylines can be found at Deadline, Box Office, The Los Angeles Times, LA Weekly, The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.