‘The Fall Guy’ Trailer: Stuntman Ryan Gosling and Director Emily Blunt Love to Hate Each Other in Action Rom-Com (Video)

In “The Fall Guy,” based on the 1980s television series of the same name and due out next spring, Ryan Gosling plays a stunt performer roped into a larger conspiracy and Emily Blunt is the director who loves him (at least some of the time). Unsurprisingly, their chemistry is palpable. You can watch the brand-new trailer above.

Gosling plays a stuntman named Colt who is working on a movie being directed by his ex-flame (Blunt), who is recruited by the film’s producer (Hannah Waddingham) to find the movie’s missing star (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Judging by the trailer, Colt will be drawn into a larger mystery involving goons and god knows what else, all while trying to woo back his former love. And if there’s one thing we need right now, it’s a lighthearted action rom-com.

“The Fall Guy” reunites director David Leitch with screenwriter Drew Pearce, who previously worked with him on the “Fast and Furious” spin-off “Hobbs & Shaw.” Leitch last directed Brad Pitt in 2022’s “Bullet Train.”

Gosling and Blunt are both coming to the end of good years, with Gosling co-starring in “Barbie” (and generating serious Oscar buzz) while Blunt appeared in (and is garnering similar awards buzz) “Oppenheimer” and Netflix’s “Pain Hustlers.” They could both be Oscar nominees when “The Fall Guy” opens in March.

Original “Fall Guy” star Lee Majors is rumored to make a cameo appearance. Gosling also produced the film alongside Leitch and his partner Kelly McCormick and Guymon Casady. Stephanie Hsu, Winston Duke and Teresa Palmer also star.

“The Fall Guy” opens on March 1, 2024.